WhatsApp has updated the beta version with a feature that will keep track of high priority notification so that you don't miss any important message on the chat app. It recently updated the beta app that cleared the bug that displayed the timestamp in ASCII code.

The new feature on the app brings 'High priority notifications' to the app. According to a report on WABetainfo, the WhatsApp beta has been updated to 2.18.117.

This is similar to the Pin Chat feature and it will bring the new notifications from a group or personal chat on the top of notification centre. Users can also choose to keep a notification on the top by changing the setting from the Notification channel of the app.

If there is more than one group or contact on the high priority notification, the notifications will be shown in chronological order.

The feature will support devices running on Android 5.0 or higher.

WhatsApp has also rolled out a new feature that allows a group admin to demote another administrator of the group. The new feature is available on the 2.18.41 iOS update on AppStore and on the Android web update version 2.18.116 available online. Earlier, to demote a member as an administrator, the admin had to remove him from the group and add him again to the group as a normal member. But, group members won't be allowed to dismiss the group creator.