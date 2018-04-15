WhatsApp has rolled out an update to the 2.18.109 beta version of the chat app. The previous version of the app on Android was showing a problem related to the timestamp in the chat box. The first version of the 2.18.109 beta version was released on 12 April.

The 'Day' bug replaced timestamp with ASCI codes. A timestamp categorises chats based on the time of the chat in an inbox of the chat. The bug, instead of showing "Yesterday" and "Today", displayed “89ESTERDAY" and “84ODAY”. The report mentions that the bug replaced the first character of the day with ASCII codes.

WhatsApp fixed the bug once it was reported online. A tweet by WABetaInfo confirmed the fix. The tweet mentioned that "WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.112 is available. It is a bug fix update and you can use WhatsApp in your language again."

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.112 is available.

It is a bug fixes update and you can use WhatsApp in your language again. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 13, 2018

In other news, WhatsApp is also looking to hire a country head in India. The update was posted on the app's Facebook page. India will be the first country to get a country head. The headquarters will be located in Mumbai and the country head will report directly to WhatsApp CEO Matt Idema in California.

WhatsApp has 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, out of which 200 million users are from India.