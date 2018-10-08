Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 08 October, 2018 15:55 IST

What to expect from Intel's 9th generation desktop CPU launch event today

Leaks indicate that the chips will come with the same Intel UHD 620 graphics that we saw 3 years ago

With AMD back in the game, the personal computing market is more exciting than it’s been in years. While Intel still maintains a significant lead over AMD in the performance department, AMD, however, is offering unmatched value at prices that Intel can’t yet hope to match.

Intel’s 9th gen CPUs, expected later today (10 am Eastern Time or 7.30 pm IST) have all this baggage to deal with.

At the very least, we’re expecting to see the Intel Core i5-9600K, i7-9700K and i9-9900K. The CPU details have been leaking quite regularly and we’re not expecting Intel to pull any sort of rabbit out of the hat. The prices for the chips have also leaked in several places and B&H Photo Video even has it on pre-order.

 

Here’s what we know of the chips:

Intel Core i5-9600K: 6 cores, 6 threads @ 3.7 GHz to 4.3 GHz on all cores. A single core can boost to 4.6 GHz. Cache is expected to be 9 MB.

Intel Core i7-9700K: 8 cores, 8 threads @ 3.6 GHz to 4.6 GHz on all cores. Single cores can boost to 4.9 GHz and cache is expected to be 12 MB.

Intel Core i9-9900K: 8 cores, 16 threads at 3.6 GHz to 4.7 GHz on all cores. Single cores can boost to 5 GHz and cache is expected to be 16 MB.

Currently, the chips are listed at $280, $400 and $530 on B&H Photo Video. Details on availability are still absent. Earlier rumours hinted at prices in the same region, give or take $30.

In comparison, AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X (8 C, 16T, 3.7 GHz) is retailing at around $330. The Ryzen 7 2700 is retailing at just $290 (8C, 16 T, 3.2 GHz).

If these are indeed the final prices for Intel’s chips, and we see no reason to doubt them, AMD retains the value-for-money crown by default.

Leaks indicate that the chips will come with the same Intel UHD 620 graphics that we saw three years ago on Intel’s 6th gen CPUs. AMD, of course, doesn’t offer integrated graphics.

 

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

Qualcomm

Qualcomm accuses Apple of stealing its trade secrets and giving them to Intel

Sep 26, 2018

Dell

Dell introduces the ultra-slim Inspiron 15 7572 notebook in India for Rs 64,990

Oct 02, 2018

US tech sector

Facebook and Alphabet now part of 'Communication Services group' on Wall Street

Oct 02, 2018

Surface Pro 6

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 launched in matte-black with a major bump in internals

Oct 03, 2018

Surface Laptop

Microsoft Surface laptop 2 with 8th gen Intel Core processors launched at $999

Oct 03, 2018

Ideapad 330S

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S review: A simple and pleasant all-rounder for everyday use

Sep 24, 2018

science

Climate Change

UN's IPCC climate report coming out this week: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 07, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

IISF 2018

IISF 2018 Day 2: Science community discusses ways to connect science with society

Oct 07, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018