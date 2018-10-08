With AMD back in the game, the personal computing market is more exciting than it’s been in years. While Intel still maintains a significant lead over AMD in the performance department, AMD, however, is offering unmatched value at prices that Intel can’t yet hope to match.

Intel’s 9th gen CPUs, expected later today (10 am Eastern Time or 7.30 pm IST) have all this baggage to deal with.

At the very least, we’re expecting to see the Intel Core i5-9600K, i7-9700K and i9-9900K. The CPU details have been leaking quite regularly and we’re not expecting Intel to pull any sort of rabbit out of the hat. The prices for the chips have also leaked in several places and B&H Photo Video even has it on pre-order.

There has never been a better time to own a desktop PC! Tune into our livestream on October 8 at 10 am EST: https://t.co/xRpXo5ySy6 pic.twitter.com/8FSqMidjqu — Intel News (@intelnews) 6 October 2018

Here’s what we know of the chips:

Intel Core i5-9600K: 6 cores, 6 threads @ 3.7 GHz to 4.3 GHz on all cores. A single core can boost to 4.6 GHz. Cache is expected to be 9 MB.

Intel Core i7-9700K: 8 cores, 8 threads @ 3.6 GHz to 4.6 GHz on all cores. Single cores can boost to 4.9 GHz and cache is expected to be 12 MB.

Intel Core i9-9900K: 8 cores, 16 threads at 3.6 GHz to 4.7 GHz on all cores. Single cores can boost to 5 GHz and cache is expected to be 16 MB.

Currently, the chips are listed at $280, $400 and $530 on B&H Photo Video. Details on availability are still absent. Earlier rumours hinted at prices in the same region, give or take $30.

In comparison, AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X (8 C, 16T, 3.7 GHz) is retailing at around $330. The Ryzen 7 2700 is retailing at just $290 (8C, 16 T, 3.2 GHz).

If these are indeed the final prices for Intel’s chips, and we see no reason to doubt them, AMD retains the value-for-money crown by default.

Leaks indicate that the chips will come with the same Intel UHD 620 graphics that we saw three years ago on Intel’s 6th gen CPUs. AMD, of course, doesn’t offer integrated graphics.