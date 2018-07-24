Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nandini Yadav 24 July, 2018 16:12 IST

What should you do if your WhatsApp group receives objectionable content?

Unfortunately, using WhatsApp right is turning into a life skill. Here’s how you should react!

The recent case of 21-year-old Junaid Khan, who has been in jail since the past five months for the crime of being the default admin of a WhatsApp group where some “objectionable” content was shared, has raised a few pertinent questions and concerns. And the two most crucial ones are: What can be categorised as objectionable content? What do we do in case we are a part of a group that receives any kind of objectionable content?

What can be categorised as objectionable content?

To answer the first part in layman’s terms, anything that your gut instinct tells you could hurt someone, anything that could fuel any sort of violent behaviour or something which may not be true, can be classified as objectionable content.

If you go through WhatsApp’s FAQ, inappropriate content is defined as anything from a message, media or profile photo, “that is illegal, obscene, defamatory, threatening, intimidating, harassing, hateful, racially, or ethnically offensive, or instigates or encourages conduct that would be illegal.”

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

What do I do when objectionable content appears in a group that I am a part of?

It is unfortunate that the situation of fake news has gotten so out of hand that dealing with misinformation on the platform is pretty much a life skill now. And to best understand how you should react when a group you are a part of receives disturbing content or anything that you feel is objectionable, look at this as a fire drill!

The first thing you need to do is point out that there is a fire and then see if it can be contained.

In case of the WhatsApp group, you flag such messages (regardless of you being the group admin or just a member), have the content deleted and warn the members of the group that such content must not be shared. You might get kicked out of the group for doing that, but hey, you've done your part.

If the fire isn’t contained with that, you need to get out of there.

If your WhatsApp group is being spammed with content that you are uncomfortable with, exit the group.

Report the fire

You can’t just leave that place burning once you are out, right? Therefore, once you exit the group before you delete the chat permanently and report it to WhatsApp. If it is serious enough, you could also call the national emergency number, which is 121, or the police helpline number, which is 100, or you could report it to the cyber cell.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

WhatsApp Forwarding

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to 5 groups or chats at the same time

Jul 20, 2018

WhatsApp Lynchings

WhatsApp lynchings: Govt may sue the platform if it does not tackle fake news

Jul 20, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp starts to rollout ‘Suspicious Link' detection feature on Android beta

Jul 24, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp and EC to work to stop spread of fake news: That's easier said than done

Jul 20, 2018

WhatsApp

Blaming WhatsApp for deaths due to lynchings has shielded govt accountability

Jul 10, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Firecrackers, beef, child abduction rumours unleash mob violence in parts of India; reports claim at least 20 lynched in last two months

Jul 14, 2018

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018