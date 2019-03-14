tech2 News Staff

In what seems to be the longest ever outage for Facebook and its services, for close to 10 hours now (and counting), Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook.com, and even Oculus servers seem to be down for many users globally. Reportedly, affected users are facing issues sending messages on Messenger, many have complained about being unable to post to the feed on all Facebook products, and accessing other features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Users have said that they are also unable to login to apps like Tinder and Spotify via Facebook.

Instagram, Facebook and Oculus have acknowledged the issue and seem to be working on a fix "ASAP".

So what do we do while we wait for the fix to be out? We take to Twitter to complain and crack jokes about it!

Instagram after the servers go back up #InstagramBlackout2019 pic.twitter.com/g6tIu3hA4l — Kittyvilla (@SugarSugaKitty) March 13, 2019

me: pls god help me focus and finish studying God: #InstagramBlackout2019 me: pic.twitter.com/yPYIgOEbqj — 🍓 (@nurcavus_) March 13, 2019

#InstagramBlackout2019

Me: Well if I power my phone off and turn it back on it’ll work

Instagram: pic.twitter.com/5gLHk90UQx — localthotexterminator (@THTEXTRMNATR) March 13, 2019

Me seeing Instagram is still broken after checking for the 75th time#insagramdown #InstagramBlackout2019 pic.twitter.com/jgAJK4HZd6 — miahthecloutgod✨’ (@miahthecloutgod) March 14, 2019

Me: *opens and closes instagram to see if it'll work again*

Facebook and Instagam:#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/mCwzh6y2SZ — iStealUrCandyXO (@iStealUrCandyXO) March 14, 2019

This is Twitter while the rest of the social media apps are suffering #FacebookDown #instadown pic.twitter.com/ZvHzDiJgnr — Jinius (@JINius_1) March 14, 2019

The issue seems to be more prominent in Paraguay, India, Bangladesh, Argentina, Brazil, and a few more regions. In India particularly, according to Down Detector, only some users in Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Delhi seem to be affected by the outage. Let us know in the comments below if you have been affected by the outage as well, and what you did to deal with it.

