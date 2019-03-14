Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been down for some users globally

Some Oculus VR users have also reported facing issues due to the outage.

tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2019 08:07:05 IST

Ironically, just hours after the World Wide Web turned 30, and we celebrated how it has revolutionised the internet, Gmail and Google Drive had a disrupted service for long hours on 13 March, and now for many users globally, Facebook, Instagram, and even WhatsApp seems to be down.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been down for some users globally

Facebook Messenger. Image: Reuters

While users are able to open these apps, the issue has been in launching some of the major features. According to a report by The Verge, some of these services appear to have been restored, however, even now, some users are reporting issues with sending messages on Facebook Messenger, and many have complained about being unable to post to the feed on all Facebook products, and accessing other features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Reportedly, even Facebook's Oculus VR is experiencing issues related to the outage.

Some users also reported that using Facebook to sign into apps like Tinder or Spotify wasn’t working either. Doing that would pop up an error saying that the feature isn’t available right now. For users who were already signed into Spotify faced no issue, but who weren't are unable to get back in.

The issue seems to be more prominent in Paraguay, India, Bangladesh, Argentina, Brazil, and a few more regions. In India particularly, according to Down Detector, only some users in Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Delhi seem to be affected by the outage.

Instagram, Oculus, and Facebook have acknowledged the issue since, and claim to be working on a fix for it.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Oculus

Facebook working on 'enterprise editions' of its standalone Oculus VR headsets

Mar 05, 2019
Facebook working on 'enterprise editions' of its standalone Oculus VR headsets
Facebook to encrypt conversations on more of its messaging services: Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook

Facebook to encrypt conversations on more of its messaging services: Mark Zuckerberg

Mar 07, 2019
Facebook cathartic 'privacy-focused vision' may hide the company's deeper intensions

Facebook

Facebook cathartic 'privacy-focused vision' may hide the company's deeper intensions

Mar 10, 2019
Govt questions posts on social media inciting communal violence; Facebook apologises for employees' insensitive remarks on Pulwama attack

NewsTracker

Govt questions posts on social media inciting communal violence; Facebook apologises for employees' insensitive remarks on Pulwama attack

Mar 07, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg presents his vision for an integrated, privacy-focused platform

Zuckerberg's Vision

Mark Zuckerberg presents his vision for an integrated, privacy-focused platform

Mar 07, 2019
Facebook VP Joel Kaplan to appear before Parliamentary Committee on IT today to discuss safeguarding citizens on its platform

Facebook

Facebook VP Joel Kaplan to appear before Parliamentary Committee on IT today to discuss safeguarding citizens on its platform

Mar 06, 2019

science
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019
World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Mar 14, 2019
First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Women in Space

First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Mar 13, 2019
Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans on a rapid decline, may go extinct by 2070: Study

Wildlife

Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans on a rapid decline, may go extinct by 2070: Study

Mar 13, 2019