Ironically, just hours after the World Wide Web turned 30, and we celebrated how it has revolutionised the internet, Gmail and Google Drive had a disrupted service for long hours on 13 March, and now for many users globally, Facebook, Instagram, and even WhatsApp seems to be down.

While users are able to open these apps, the issue has been in launching some of the major features. According to a report by The Verge, some of these services appear to have been restored, however, even now, some users are reporting issues with sending messages on Facebook Messenger, and many have complained about being unable to post to the feed on all Facebook products, and accessing other features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Reportedly, even Facebook's Oculus VR is experiencing issues related to the outage.

WhatsApp is experiencing server issues to send media, for some users. This afflicts Facebook and Instagram too. Let me know if you experience problems! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 13, 2019

Some users also reported that using Facebook to sign into apps like Tinder or Spotify wasn’t working either. Doing that would pop up an error saying that the feature isn’t available right now. For users who were already signed into Spotify faced no issue, but who weren't are unable to get back in.

The issue seems to be more prominent in Paraguay, India, Bangladesh, Argentina, Brazil, and a few more regions. In India particularly, according to Down Detector, only some users in Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Delhi seem to be affected by the outage.

Instagram, Oculus, and Facebook have acknowledged the issue since, and claim to be working on a fix for it.

We’re aware of an issue impacting people's access to Instagram right now. We know this is frustrating, and our team is hard at work to resolve this ASAP. — Instagram (@instagram) March 13, 2019

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing and using Oculus. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience while we work through this. — Oculus Support (@OculusSupport) March 13, 2019

