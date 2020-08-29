Saturday, August 29, 2020Back to
Watch: Realme 7 series' gaming capabilities revealed by India CEO Madhav Sheth in new 10-second clip

Both the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones will come with a punch-hole display and house a battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charge


Aug 29, 2020

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has shared the gaming features and capabilities of one of the smartphones from the upcoming Realme 7 series in a video teser on Twitter.

The Realme 7 series smartphones are set to be launched on 3 September at 12.30 pm.

In a 10-second clip, Sheth is seen playing PUBG Mobile on one of the upcoming phones under Realme 7 series.

Though, there is not much information revealed about the model on which Sheth is playing the game, the clip showed the phone having a rear camera setup on the top right corner of the phone and the power button on the right side.

The Realme 7 series will be first launched in India.

Sharing the video, Sheth wrote, "I am happy to bring another World’s First Processor & yes, we are launching it first in India with the #realme7series. We will continue to introduce #TechTrendsetter products to mid-range too and raise the bar for a smoother experience".

Both the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will come with a punch-hole display and house a battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charge.

The smartphones will feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the rear.

Realme microsite mentions that the "Blind Order" sale has already started for the two smartphones. You just have to pay Rs 1,000 between 27 August to 2 September and give the remaining amount between 3 September to 15 September.

After the complete payment is made, your Realme smartphone will be dispatched.

During the sale, Realme 7 buyers will get a coupon of Rs 100 for Realme AIoT products which will be credited in their accounts on 16 September.

For Realme 7 Pro, buyers will get a coupon of random discount from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 on other phones. It will be credited to their account on 16 September.

