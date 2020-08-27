Thursday, August 27, 2020Back to
Realme 7, 7 Pro to launch in India on 3 September: All we know so far

Both Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will come with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging.


tech2 News StaffAug 27, 2020 18:18:29 IST

Realme has officially confirmed that it will launch Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India on 3 September. The predecessor of the upcoming smartphone series is Realme 6 series that includes Realme 6(Review), Realme 6 Pro (Review).

Realme's tweet confirms that the launch event will take place at 12.30 on 3 September. In addition to this, the company has also revealed that both the smartphones will come with a punch-hole display and house a battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charge.

Realme 7 series teaser

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back.

The company microsite reveals that the "Blind Order" sale has already kicked off for the two smartphones. All you need to do is pay Rs 1,000 between 27 August-2 September, then pay the rest of the money between 3 September-15 September. After the full payment is done, your smartphone will be dispatched.

On Realme 7, these buyers will get a coupon of Rs 100 for Realme AIoT products which will be credited in their accounts on 16 September.

If you plan to buy Realme 7 Pro via this blind sale, you will get a coupon of random discount from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 on other phones. It will be credited to your account on 16 September.

