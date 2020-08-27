tech2 News Staff

Realme has officially confirmed that it will launch Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India on 3 September. The predecessor of the upcoming smartphone series is Realme 6 series that includes Realme 6(Review), Realme 6 Pro (Review).

Realme's tweet confirms that the launch event will take place at 12.30 on 3 September. In addition to this, the company has also revealed that both the smartphones will come with a punch-hole display and house a battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charge.

The name's 7... #realme7

Introducing India’s Fastest Charging technology & 2nd Generation 64MP Quad Camera to the mid-range segment.

Get ready to #CaptureSharperChargeFaster.

Premiering #realme7 & #realme7Pro at 12:30 PM, 3rd Sep. on our official channels.https://t.co/GocO44SynR pic.twitter.com/Xmot7CKjnI — realme (@realmemobiles) August 27, 2020

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back.

The company microsite reveals that the "Blind Order" sale has already kicked off for the two smartphones. All you need to do is pay Rs 1,000 between 27 August-2 September, then pay the rest of the money between 3 September-15 September. After the full payment is done, your smartphone will be dispatched.

On Realme 7, these buyers will get a coupon of Rs 100 for Realme AIoT products which will be credited in their accounts on 16 September.

If you plan to buy Realme 7 Pro via this blind sale, you will get a coupon of random discount from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 on other phones. It will be credited to your account on 16 September.