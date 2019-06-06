tech2 News Staff

Vodafone Idea has just announced a bunch new add-ons on postpaid plans for Vodafone customers. Vodafone was previously offering RED postpaid plans for its subscribers.

We recently saw Airtel make a revamp to its entire range of postpaid plans. The major advantages that Airtel's postpaid subscribers had over their Vodafone RED counterparts though were the add-ons or 'Thanks' benefits. These benefits allowed postpaid subscribers to avail benefits for their family members as well.

Vodafone’s new postpaid plans bring their subscribers at par with Airtel's. The telecom operator will now offer similar add-on benefits that extend to multiple connections — all the plans offer access to the Vodafone Play app and one year of Amazon Prime subscription.

Here's a look at everything that's changed and a look at what each plan offers.

Vodafone's Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 399 postpaid plan by Vodafone offers just a single connection with a monthly high-speed data quota of 40 GB. Subscribers also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls under this plan.

Vodafone's Rs 499 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 499 postpaid plan is also similar apart from the fact that the subscriber has more data to play around with. The plan offers 75 GB data per month with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Vodafone's Rs 598 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 598 postpaid plan is the first one in the new Vodafone postpaid plans to offer multiple connections. This plan provides two connections with the primary member data being offered 50 GB of data and the other individual getting 30 GB of data per month. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Vodafone's Rs 749 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 749 postpaid plan by Vodafone offers three multiple connections with the primary member being offered 60 GB of data while every subsequent member enjoys 30 GB of data under this plan along with free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Vodafone's Rs 899 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 889 postpaid plan by Vodafone offers four multiple connections. The primary connection under this plan enjoys 70 GB monthly data while every other connection in this plan enjoys 30 GB data per month. Along with this, the plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Vodafone's Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

This plan is the highest offering in the Vodafone postpaid portfolio, and it offers five multiple connections. The primary connection in this plan gets 80 GB data, whereas every other connection gets the same 30 GB data per month, thus translating to a total data offering 200 GB.

