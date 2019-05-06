tech2 News Staff

Airtel has just made significant changes to its existing postpaid plans that cater to both new and existing subscribers.

These revisions don't only offer more to Airtel users at a lower cost but are also aimed at streamlining all existing plans.

Airtel's older Rs 399, Rs 649, Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,999 plans have been removed and are no longer available for new users or for existing Airtel postpaid users to switch to. That leaves us with the four postpaid plans to choose from at the moment — Rs 499 (now the entry-level plan), Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599. All these plans now bundle add-ons including subscription for Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

Airtel Postpaid 499 plan

The Rs 499 plan now replaces the earlier Rs 399 plan. This plan offers 75 GB of high-speed 3G/4G data with unused data rollover, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The Airtel Thanks benefits include the Netflix subscription for 3 months (this is the basic SD streaming plan which otherwise costs Rs 500 per month), one year of Amazon Prime subscription which is otherwise priced at Rs 999 per year, Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel TV’s Premium tier and handset protection.

Airtel Postpaid 749 plan

The Rs 749 plan now gets users 125 GB of data with unused data rollover, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The Rs 749 plan can be used as one single bill plan for two primary connections and one add-on connection. Airtel Thanks benefits here include a free add-on Airtel postpaid connection apart from all the same benefits as the Rs 499 plan.

Airtel Postpaid 999 plan

The Rs 999 plan, meanwhile, has been updated to now offer 150 GB data every month, with unused data rollover, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The Rs 999 plan can be combined for 4 regular and one add-on connection. Airtel Thanks benefits here remain the same.

Airtel Postpaid 1,599 plan

At the top of the pile sits the Rs 1,599 bill plan. This has replaced the earlier Rs 2,999 plan as the most expensive that Airtel has to offer now. This includes unlimited 4G/3G data every month, as well as unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day. You will be able to share this bill plan between two regular postpaid connections. The Airtel Thanks benefits here remain unchanged.

