tech2 News Staff

Vodafone recently introduced its two new prepaid plans for its users and now to up its game in the market, it is revising its old Rs 1,6 99 prepaid plan. This plan offered unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 national SMS per day, and a year-long validity. Previously, this was accompanied by 1 GB of 4G data per day. After the recent changes, users will now get 1.5 GB data per day instead of 1 GB.

To jog your memory a little, Vodafone had introduced this Rs 1,699 priced pre-paid plan last year. After the recent revision, the Vodafone users will now get 1.5 GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited local, STD calls. Users will also get 100 national SMS per day and the validity of this plan will last for a year.

This news was first spotted by Telecom Talks. Vodafone's plan goes straight up against Airtel's Rs 1,699 year-long prepaid plan. Under the Airtel plan, users get 1.4 GB of 4G data every day along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls combined with 100 SMS per day. Airtel also was providing 1 GB of 4G data per day under this plan. This was recently revised to 1.4 GB. Looking at all that one thing is for sure that this battle of telecom industry is just getting more and more intense with time.

