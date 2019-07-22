tech2 News Staff

Vodafone’s two new plans aren’t for the data-hungry crowd. Priced at Rs 205 and Rs 225, the plans are valid for 35 days and 48 days respectively.

The Rs 205 plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 600 free SMS and a total of 2 GB of data for 35 days.

The Rs 225 plan offer extends validity to 48 days and data to 4 GB in total.

Access to apps like Live TV and the Vodafone Play app is included.

Given the limited data available, these plans are likely targeted at feature phone users.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.