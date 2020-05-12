Tuesday, May 12, 2020Back to
Vodafone increases price of its RedX postpaid plan to Rs 1,000, will now cost you Rs 1,099 per month

The Vodafone plan offers unlimited data, 100 SMS, unlimited calls to all mobile networks across India.


tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2020 12:49:44 IST

Vodafone has increased the price of its premium postpaid plan, Vodafone RedX. Users will now have to pay Rs 1,099 every month, up from the earlier Rs 999

There has been no change in the plan benefits. The Vodafone RedX plan, which is not for commercial and non-retail use, is the most expensive one in telecom operator’s postpaid portfolio.

Image: Reuters

It offers unlimited data, 100 SMS, unlimited calls to all mobile networks across India.

Additional benefits include one year Netflix on TV and mobile, 7 days international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 once per year and access to international and domestic airport lounges.

The plan offers other similar benefits which are available on more affordable Red plans, including 1-year subscription of Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Vodafone Play.

The Vodafone RedX plan was launched in November 2019. The minimum period of subscription is six months. If a subscriber wishes to exit from the plan, choose to switch to another plan, move to prepaid, or get number port, they will have pay an additional Rs 3,000.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea will, from 11 May, shift Idea Postpaid users to the Vodafone Red Postpaid Plan. Postpaid Nirvana customers in Delhi, Kolkata, West Bengal, Assam & North East, Uttar Pradesh West & East will be now part of Vodafone RED.

