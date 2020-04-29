Wednesday, April 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Idea Postpaid Nirvana users to be shifted to Vodafone RED plan from 11 May in 6 regions in India

The transition applies to Idea Postpaid Nirvana customers in Delhi, Kolkata, West Bengal, Assam & North East, Up West, UP East.


FP TrendingApr 29, 2020 16:41:44 IST

Vodafone Idea is shifting Idea Postpaid Nirvana users to the Vodafone RED Postpaid plan. The shift will be effective from 11 May and users in eight telecom circles in India will initially be affected by the move.

“Starting 11 May, all our valued Postpaid Nirvana customers in Delhi, Kolkata, West Bengal, Assam & North East, UP West, UP East will be a part of the Vodafone RED family”, the company wrote on its website.

Idea Postpaid Nirvana users to be shifted to Vodafone RED plan from 11 May in 6 regions in India

The transition will allow customers to get more benefits and offers than those currently available in the Idea Postpaid Nirvana plan.

According to a report in OnlyTech, the initial date of migration for the eight telecom circles was 6 April. However, the change was announced likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the website, while plan benefits, number and SIM remain the same for users, customers will now be able to visit 3,000+ Vodafone and Idea stores across India, get wider coverage in international roaming and enjoy Netflix and Amazon Prime with REDX following the migration.

Changes also include the MyVodafone App becoming the default app for users. Online bill payments will have to be done through www.vodafone.in.

The customer service helpline number to reach out to will become 199 and rolled-over data will be carried forward even after the migration.

For the time being, only the postpaid offering is migrating to the Vodafone umbrella. Prepaid offers will still exist under the Idea brand, NDTV reported.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Former Vodafone Idea executive Rahul Vatts joins Bharti Airtel as chief regulatory officer

Apr 15, 2020
Former Vodafone Idea executive Rahul Vatts joins Bharti Airtel as chief regulatory officer
Coronavirus Outbreak: Telecom industry in talks with states, local authorities to open recharge outlets

Coronavirus Outbreak: Telecom industry in talks with states, local authorities to open recharge outlets

Apr 23, 2020
Vodafone Idea's long term viability remains under cloud, despite near-term liquidity support: Report

NewsTracker

Vodafone Idea's long term viability remains under cloud, despite near-term liquidity support: Report

Apr 23, 2020
Vodafone Idea shares jump 9% as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

NewsTracker

Vodafone Idea shares jump 9% as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Apr 23, 2020
Vodafone Idea will bounce back despite AGR stress, says Bharti Infratel chairman Akhil Gupta

NewsTracker

Vodafone Idea will bounce back despite AGR stress, says Bharti Infratel chairman Akhil Gupta

Apr 24, 2020
Vodafone Group makes Rs 1,530 cr payment to Vodafone Idea under 'contingent liability mechanism'

NewsTracker

Vodafone Group makes Rs 1,530 cr payment to Vodafone Idea under 'contingent liability mechanism'

Apr 22, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020