Vodafone Idea is shifting Idea Postpaid Nirvana users to the Vodafone RED Postpaid plan. The shift will be effective from 11 May and users in eight telecom circles in India will initially be affected by the move.

“Starting 11 May, all our valued Postpaid Nirvana customers in Delhi, Kolkata, West Bengal, Assam & North East, UP West, UP East will be a part of the Vodafone RED family”, the company wrote on its website.

The transition will allow customers to get more benefits and offers than those currently available in the Idea Postpaid Nirvana plan.

According to a report in OnlyTech, the initial date of migration for the eight telecom circles was 6 April. However, the change was announced likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the website, while plan benefits, number and SIM remain the same for users, customers will now be able to visit 3,000+ Vodafone and Idea stores across India, get wider coverage in international roaming and enjoy Netflix and Amazon Prime with REDX following the migration.

Changes also include the MyVodafone App becoming the default app for users. Online bill payments will have to be done through www.vodafone.in.

The customer service helpline number to reach out to will become 199 and rolled-over data will be carried forward even after the migration.

For the time being, only the postpaid offering is migrating to the Vodafone umbrella. Prepaid offers will still exist under the Idea brand, NDTV reported.

