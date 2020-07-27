FP Trending

Vodafone Idea has introduced two new postpaid plans - RED Max and RED Together M. The RED Max plan is priced at Rs 699, while the monthly rental of RED Together M is Rs 899.

Both the plans offer unlimited calling benefits to the users including local, STD, national roaming, and also provide one-year subscription for Amazon Prime.

Vodafone RED Together (M)

This plan connects four family members. The benefits of the plan include 70 GB data for primary members and 30 GB data for secondary members.

The four subscribers get a benefit of 160 GB of data per month and there is a data rollover benefit of 200 GB for primary members as well. Secondary members get a data rollover of just 50 GB.

The postpaid plan offers 100 primary and 100 secondary SMSes as well as one year free Vodafone Play, or VF Play, subscription.

Vodafone RED Max

The postpaid plan provides subscribers unlimited local/STD/National roaming. Users get unlimited data under the plan. However, there is no data rollover benefit under this postpaid plan.

There's one year of Amazon Prime subscription and one year of Vodafone Play subscription.

The subscribers of this plan get 100 local/STD/National SMSes.

According to Vodafone, the RED 699 postpaid plan is available as a Digital only plan. It will be available for subscription from Vodafone.in only.

Both the latest postpaid plans of Vodafone Idea were first spotted by OnlyTech.

The report said that the unlimited calling will only be applicable to calls made from the home network while the unlimited data.

Earlier in April, Vodafone has announced a new prepaid plan that offers 12 GB of data and unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day. It has a validity of 365 days and is priced at Rs 999.