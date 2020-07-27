Monday, July 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vodafone Idea's RED Max and RED Together M postpaid plans announced, priced starting Rs 699

The RED Max plan is priced at Rs 699, while the monthly rental of RED Together M is Rs 899.


FP TrendingJul 27, 2020 16:40:59 IST

Vodafone Idea has introduced two new postpaid plans - RED Max and RED Together M. The RED Max plan is priced at Rs 699, while the monthly rental of RED Together M is Rs 899.

Both the plans offer unlimited calling benefits to the users including local, STD, national roaming, and also provide one-year subscription for Amazon Prime.

Vodafone RED Together (M)

This plan connects four family members. The benefits of the plan include 70 GB data for primary members and 30 GB data for secondary members.

The four subscribers get a benefit of 160 GB of data per month and there is a data rollover benefit of 200 GB for primary members as well. Secondary members get a data rollover of just 50 GB.

The postpaid plan offers 100 primary and 100 secondary SMSes as well as one year free Vodafone Play, or VF Play, subscription.

Vodafone Ideas RED Max and RED Together M postpaid plans announced, priced starting Rs 699

Image: Reuters

Vodafone RED Max

The postpaid plan provides subscribers unlimited local/STD/National roaming. Users get unlimited data under the plan. However, there is no data rollover benefit under this postpaid plan.

There's one year of Amazon Prime subscription and one year of Vodafone Play subscription.

The subscribers of this plan get 100 local/STD/National SMSes.

According to Vodafone, the RED 699 postpaid plan is available as a Digital only plan. It will be available for subscription from Vodafone.in only.

Both the latest postpaid plans of Vodafone Idea were first spotted by OnlyTech.

The report said that the unlimited calling will only be applicable to calls made from the home network while the unlimited data.

Earlier in April, Vodafone has announced a new prepaid plan that offers 12 GB of data and unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day. It has a validity of 365 days and is priced at Rs 999.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

eSIM Support

Vodafone Idea postpaid users in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi can now avail eSIM service

Jul 20, 2020
Vodafone Idea postpaid users in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi can now avail eSIM service
SC bench slams telcos for seeking recalculation of AGR dues, says it can 'impose more costs than any other court before'

NewsTracker

SC bench slams telcos for seeking recalculation of AGR dues, says it can 'impose more costs than any other court before'

Jul 20, 2020

science

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020
Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Cyberthreat

Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Jul 27, 2020
'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Environment

'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Jul 27, 2020
Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Asteroid Alert

Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Jul 24, 2020