Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vodafone rolls out new Rs 999 prepaid plan with 12 GB data, unlimited calling

Vodafone plan will compete against Airtel’s Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan.

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 10:12:32 IST

Vodafone has announced a new prepaid plan. The plan offers 12 GB of data and unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day. It has a validity of 365 days and is priced at Rs 999.

The plan was first spotted by Telecom Talk. This plan is very similar to Vodafone's Rs 1,699 prepaid plan, which offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 national SMS per day, and a year-long validity. However, the only difference is the data on offer. While the Rs 999 plan offers 12 GB data for year-round, the Rs 1,699 plan offers 1 GB of 4G data per day.

Vodafone rolls out new Rs 999 prepaid plan with 12 GB data, unlimited calling

This means, the Vodafone Rs 999 plan is aimed at users you don't surf the internet a lot but mostly make calls and send text messages.

The new Vodafone plan will compete against Airtel’s Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan which also offers 12 GB of data along with SMS and voice calling benefits for a year.

Notably, though, the Vodafone plan is currently only available for users in Punjab. There is no word on if and when this plan will be extended to other users in the country.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

NEwsTracker

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-cr rights issue opens today; company will use proceeds for future investments

Apr 09, 2019
Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-cr rights issue opens today; company will use proceeds for future investments
Taxes on telecom similar to non-essential items like liquor, cigarette: Vodafone Idea CEO Balesh Sharma

NewsTracker

Taxes on telecom similar to non-essential items like liquor, cigarette: Vodafone Idea CEO Balesh Sharma

Apr 17, 2019
Vodafone Idea expects 11.15% Indus Tower stake sale to complete in three-four months for Rs 5,500 crore

NewsTracker

Vodafone Idea expects 11.15% Indus Tower stake sale to complete in three-four months for Rs 5,500 crore

Apr 10, 2019
Telco lobby urges EU lawmakers to spurn push for Wi-Fi car standard

Newstracker

Telco lobby urges EU lawmakers to spurn push for Wi-Fi car standard

Apr 10, 2019
Foreign investors likely to pump in Rs 18,000 cr in Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000 cr rights issue

NewsTracker

Foreign investors likely to pump in Rs 18,000 cr in Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000 cr rights issue

Apr 08, 2019
Reliance Jio crosses 300 million customers mark; becomes world's fastest company to get 100 million subscribers

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio crosses 300 million customers mark; becomes world's fastest company to get 100 million subscribers

Apr 14, 2019

science

Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Apr 22, 2019
Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Fossils

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Apr 19, 2019
CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Gene editing

CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Apr 19, 2019
NASA celebrates Hubble turning 29 with an incredible image of Southern Crab nebula

Hubble Telescope

NASA celebrates Hubble turning 29 with an incredible image of Southern Crab nebula

Apr 19, 2019