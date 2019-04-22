tech2 News Staff

Vodafone has announced a new prepaid plan. The plan offers 12 GB of data and unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day. It has a validity of 365 days and is priced at Rs 999.

The plan was first spotted by Telecom Talk. This plan is very similar to Vodafone's Rs 1,699 prepaid plan, which offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 national SMS per day, and a year-long validity. However, the only difference is the data on offer. While the Rs 999 plan offers 12 GB data for year-round, the Rs 1,699 plan offers 1 GB of 4G data per day.

This means, the Vodafone Rs 999 plan is aimed at users you don't surf the internet a lot but mostly make calls and send text messages.

The new Vodafone plan will compete against Airtel’s Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan which also offers 12 GB of data along with SMS and voice calling benefits for a year.

Notably, though, the Vodafone plan is currently only available for users in Punjab. There is no word on if and when this plan will be extended to other users in the country.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.