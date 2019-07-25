tech2 News Staff

It was recently confirmed that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be unveiling its Vivo Z5 on 31 July in China. The smartphone appeared on the Chinese benchmarking site, Tenaa where several key specs were revealed.

According to a recent post by Vivo on Weibo, Vivo Z5 will come in three colour options — white, green and purple. The images posted by the company also reveals that the smartphone also has a triple rear camera setup at the back with an LED. The smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch display. Since there is no fingerprint sensor on the back, it is expected that phone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to the Tenaa listing, the phone will run Android 9.0 Pie operating system and an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz. Vivo Z5 is expected to sport a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It is expected to pack a 4, 420 mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the site reveals that the smartphone is 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13 mm in dimension.

Vivo Z5 is expected to come in two RAM variants — 6 GB and 8 GB and two internal storage variants —64 GB and 128 GB. On the camera front, the listing reveals that Vivo Z5 features a triple rear camera setup — 48 MP+2 MP+ 8 MP and a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.

