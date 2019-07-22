Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
Vivo Z5 to launch on 31 July in China with a triple rear camera set up, leaks reveal

According to leaks, Vivo Z5 will have a 6.38 inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 16:40:32 IST

Vivo is all set for the launch of Vivo S1 in India which has already been unveiled in China. Now according to a few leaks, it turns out that the company will be launching its Vivo Z5 on 31 July in the Chinese market.

Recently popped on Weibo, an image posted by the company suggests that Vivo Z5 will be launched on 31 July in China. Another post (invite of launch event) that surfaced revealed that the smartphone will come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V15. Image: tech2/Omkar Godambe

The upcoming Vivo phone, Vivo Z5 also made an appearance on the Chinese benchmarking site, TENAA. The listing revealed several key specs of the device including its display size —  6.38-inch. The phone will come with an Android 9.0 Pie operating system and an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz.

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

According to the Tenaa listing, Vivo Z5 is expected to sport a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It is expected to pack a 4, 420mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the site reveals that the smartphone is 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13mm in dimension.

Image: Weibo.

Image: Weibo.

As per the TENNA listing, Vivo Z5 will come in two RAM variants — 6 GB and 8 GB and two internal storage variants —64 GB and 128 GB. The smartphone is expected to come in two colour variants — Gold and Black. On the camera front, the listing reveals that Vivo Z5 features a triple rear camera setup — 48 MP+2 MP+ 8 MP and a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.

