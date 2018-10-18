Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 09:24 IST

Vivo Z3 announced with Snapdragon 710, water-drop notch, starting at CNY 1,598

Vivo Z3 has been launched in China in two variants — Snapdragon 670 and another with Snapdragon 710.

It looks like the water-drop notch is becoming quite a design statement in smartphones this year. We first saw this implementation on the Oppo F9 Pro which was followed by the Vivo V11 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and the upcoming OnePlus 6T is also using this kind of a notch. Vivo has now launched yet another phone with this kind of design — the Vivo Z3.

Vivo Z3.

Vivo Z3.

The phone is called the Vivo Z3 and it has been launched in China in two variants — one with Snapdragon 670 and another with Snapdragon 710. The former has a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration while the latter has a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB or 128 GB storage configuration.

The display happens to be a 6.3-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution and as mentioned before, a tiny drop-like notch on the top. This notch houses only the selfie camera while the earpiece is like a slit incorporated in the top bezel/edge between the screen and the rim.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP selfie camera and on the back, we see a 16 MP + 2 MP camera setup which is similiar to what we have seen on the Vivo V9.

A 3,315 mAh battery powers the Vivo Z3.

In terms of the pricing, the Snapdragon 670 variant with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage will be priced at CNY 1,598 which is around Rs 16,000 while the Snapdragon 710 with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced for CNY 1,898 which is approximately Rs 19,000. No availability for India has been announced yet.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

also see

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro review: Great hardware and display but camera performance is lacking

Oct 11, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T case renders leak showing waterdrop notch, no fingerprint scanner

Oct 06, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus confirms 30 October launch for OnePlus 6T, invites available for Rs 999

Oct 08, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T pre-booking listing gets leaked on Amazon India: All you need to know

Oct 08, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T expected to start selling from Rs 37,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

Oct 17, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T protective cases and their prices reportedly leaked ahead of launch

Oct 16, 2018

science

GM Foods

GM cotton now a possible food source for humans after winning FDA approval

Oct 18, 2018

Three Indian organisations win grants from Disney's Wildlife Conservation Fund

Oct 17, 2018

Biosensors

State-of-the-art smell and stress sensors were all the rage at Tokyo Tech fair

Oct 17, 2018

AI in Healthcare

Google's AI LYNA assists doctors detect cancer spread to nodes twice as accurately

Oct 17, 2018