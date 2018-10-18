It looks like the water-drop notch is becoming quite a design statement in smartphones this year. We first saw this implementation on the Oppo F9 Pro which was followed by the Vivo V11 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and the upcoming OnePlus 6T is also using this kind of a notch. Vivo has now launched yet another phone with this kind of design — the Vivo Z3.

The phone is called the Vivo Z3 and it has been launched in China in two variants — one with Snapdragon 670 and another with Snapdragon 710. The former has a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration while the latter has a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB or 128 GB storage configuration.

The display happens to be a 6.3-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution and as mentioned before, a tiny drop-like notch on the top. This notch houses only the selfie camera while the earpiece is like a slit incorporated in the top bezel/edge between the screen and the rim.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 13 MP selfie camera and on the back, we see a 16 MP + 2 MP camera setup which is similiar to what we have seen on the Vivo V9.

A 3,315 mAh battery powers the Vivo Z3.

In terms of the pricing, the Snapdragon 670 variant with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage will be priced at CNY 1,598 which is around Rs 16,000 while the Snapdragon 710 with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced for CNY 1,898 which is approximately Rs 19,000. No availability for India has been announced yet.