tech2 News Staff

Vivo Z1 Pro (Review) was the first smartphone of the Z series that the company launched in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now announced that the next smartphone of the lineup Vivo Z1X is set to be unveiled on 6 September.

As per the company website, Vivo Z1X will be making its debut in India on 6 September at 12.00 pm. The smartphone is also expected to sell exclusively on Flipkart. The company also stated that the "Z1X is designed for consumers that are performance-oriented and love playing heavy density games on their handset."

According to a tweet by the company, the Vivo Z1X will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple rear camera setup at the back.

Unlock fun, unlock brilliance. With Flash In-Display Fingerprint on the all-new and #FullyLoaded #vivoZ1x, unlock the world of extreme performance. Launching on 6th September at 12 PM. @Flipkart.

Know more: https://t.co/MJgLiC5kNo pic.twitter.com/djHE5R7IqS — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 28, 2019



In terms of colour, the image teased on the company website shows off two variants that have a purple and blue colour.

.@Vivo_India is planning to launch another smartphone in its new Z-series — the #VivoZ1X. We are yet to know the price and availability of the smartphone, but we briefly tested out its camera and here are some of the image samples: pic.twitter.com/ZbgppME5RL — Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 29, 2019

As always, several leaks have already popped up on the internet and we have some hints about the specs of the smartphone.

As per a report by GSMArena, Vivo Z1X will feature a 6.38 inch AMOLED display that might have a Full HD+ resolution. As for the processor, it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is expected to come in two storage variants — 64 GB and 128 GB and up to 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone might run on Android Pie.

On the camera front, the report reveals that the smartphone will sport a front camera of 32 MP and on the back, it might feature a 48 MP primary sensor based on the Sony IMX582. The other two sensors at the back are expected to be ultra-wide and depth sensors. Vivo Z1X is expected to house a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 22.5 W FlashCharge.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.