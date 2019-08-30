Friday, August 30, 2019Back to
Vivo Z1X to be launched on 6 September, will feature triple rear camera setup

The company has confirmed that Vivo Z1X will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.


tech2 News StaffAug 30, 2019 10:52:39 IST

Vivo Z1 Pro (Review) was the first smartphone of the Z series that the company launched in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now announced that the next smartphone of the lineup Vivo Z1X is set to be unveiled on 6 September.

As per the company website, Vivo Z1X will be making its debut in India on 6 September at 12.00 pm. The smartphone is also expected to sell exclusively on Flipkart. The company also stated that the "Z1X is designed for consumers that are performance-oriented and love playing heavy density games on their handset."

According to a tweet by the company, the Vivo Z1X will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple rear camera setup at the back.

In terms of colour, the image teased on the company website shows off two variants that have a purple and blue colour.

As always, several leaks have already popped up on the internet and we have some hints about the specs of the smartphone.

As per a report by GSMArena, Vivo Z1X will feature a 6.38 inch AMOLED display that might have a Full HD+ resolution. As for the processor, it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is expected to come in two storage variants — 64 GB and 128 GB and up to 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone might run on Android Pie.

On the camera front, the report reveals that the smartphone will sport a front camera of 32 MP and on the back, it might feature a 48 MP primary sensor based on the Sony IMX582. The other two sensors at the back are expected to be ultra-wide and depth sensors. Vivo Z1X is expected to house a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 22.5 W FlashCharge.

