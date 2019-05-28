tech2 News Staff

As a part of Y-series, the Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, unveils its latest phone Vivo Y15 in India today. The handset costs Rs 13,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. Vivo Y15 will be available in two colour variants–Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red.

There is still no official date as for by when can we expect the device to land in the markets. Vivo Y15 will be available on Amazon.com, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Vivo India's e-store, and in the offline market. The company has announced several offers for its offline buyers, they can get the device at zero percent interest on Bajaj Finserve, IDFC Bank, HDBFS, HDFC Bank, Home Credit and Pinelabs Credit and Debit cards. They can also get the benefit of Rs 4,000 with 3 TB data from Reliance Jio.

As for the online buyers, will get Rs 1,000 discount on exchange and also no-cost EMI up to nine months.

Vivo Y15 Specs

Vivo Y 15 sports a 6.35 inch LCD HD+ display that has 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. In terms of camera, the smartphone is laced with a triple rear camera setup. The primary rear camera sensor is of 13 MP, along with an 8 MP wide-angle lens and 2 MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera of Vivo Y15 is of 16 MP resolution. The phone is powered by Fun Touch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is fueled by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor.

The dual-sim phone is equipped with a massive battery of 5,000 mAh and houses a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. As mentioned earlier, Vivo Y15 comes in just one storage variant that is 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and will be available in two colours–Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red. It is priced at Rs 13,990 in India.

