Vivo Z1 Pro launch LIVE updates: First smartphone with Snapdragon 712 SoC to be announced

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 11:48:24 IST

Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is about to be launched in India on 3 July and it will be the very first smartphone in the Z-series lineup from the company in India. The device is expected to be sold officially on Flipkart and we are estimating the price of the device to be in the Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000 range. Here's all you need to about the device before it is unveiled tomorrow.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro Specs

The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB and perhaps also 8 GB + 128 GB.

Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.

One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS.

    • 11:51 (IST)

      While we wait...

      You can read about everything we know about the Vivo Z1 Pro so far here

    • 11:43 (IST)

      Gaming smartphone under Rs 20,000?

      Vivo Z1 Pro is believed to be priced in the sub-Rs 20,000 category and come with gaming-dedicated features.

    • 11:26 (IST)

      Hello and Welcome to the LIVE blog of the Vivo Z1 Pro

      This is the first smartphone to launch under the new Z-series from the Chinese smartphone maker. It is also going to be the first to come with a Snapdragon 712 SoC.

