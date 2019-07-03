The Vivo Z1 Pro is about to be launched in India on 3 July and it will be the very first smartphone in the Z-series lineup from the company in India. The device is expected to be sold officially on Flipkart and we are estimating the price of the device to be in the Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000 range. Here's all you need to about the device before it is unveiled tomorrow.
Vivo Z1 Pro Specs
The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB and perhaps also 8 GB + 128 GB.
Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.
One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS.
also see
Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can tune in liveJul 03, 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to know about the deviceJul 02, 2019
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A80 with a rotating triple camera to launch in India this JulyJul 01, 2019
Vivo Y12
Vivo Y12 3GB RAM storage variant launched in India at a price of Rs 11,990Jul 01, 2019
Vivo
Vivo unveils its first AR glasses at Mobile World Congress in ShanghaiJun 27, 2019
Vivo
Vivo unveils Super FlashCharge tech that can 4,000 mAh battery in 13 minutesJun 20, 2019
science
Solar Eclipse
Watch 9700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 JulyJul 03, 2019
Astrophysics
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observationsJul 02, 2019
Black Holes
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposesJul 02, 2019
Green Politics
First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlifeJul 02, 2019