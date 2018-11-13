Having recently launched the Vivo Y93 in China, the company has now made the Vivo Z1 Lite official on its online store in the country.

The Vivo Z1 Lite, as the name suggests, is a lower-powered version of the original Vivo Z1. That said, apart from the chipset inside, there's very little difference between the two phones. The smartphone has been priced at CNY 1,098 (approximately Rs 11,400), and is up for sale in three colours — Aurora Purple, Black, and Red colour options.

The Z1 Lite comes with a waterdrop notch, which makes it resemble the Vivo Z1 and looks identical even on the design front. In fact, the phones even have identical dimensions on paper.

The 6.26-inch IPS LCD display on the Vivo Z1 Lite comes with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Instead of the Snapdragon 660 chipset that powers the Vivo Z1, the Lite edition of the smartphone features the weaker Snapdragon 626 SoC.

The Vivo Z1 equips 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The newer Z1 Lite phone also features 4 GB of RAM but lesser 32 GB storage. For additional storage, the Z1 Lite offers a microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Z1 Lite sports a 16 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup on the rear, and a 16 MP front camera, which doubles up for face unlock. There's also a 3,260 mAh battery inside, and the phone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 based FunTouch OS 4.5.