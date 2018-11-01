Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 01 November, 2018 16:10 IST

Vivo Y93 launched in China at CNY 1,500 with a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 439

The Vivo Y93 features a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera set up at the back and an 8 MP sensor on the front.

In a rather silent launch, Vivo has refreshed its Y series in China with a new device called the Y93. The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,500, which is about Rs 16,000 for 4 GB of RAM along with 64 GB of internal storage. The device comes in two colour variants, Starry Night and Red.

Vivo Y93. Image: Vivo China

Vivo Y93. Image: Vivo China

The device sports a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a waterdrop or a teardrop notch that houses the selfie camera.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 439 chipset clocked at 1.95 GHz and in terms of graphics, it sports an Adreno 505 graphics processor. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage can be further expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, Vivo Y93 features a dual camera set up at the back, with a 13 MP primary sensor with phase-detection autofocus and AI-powered portrait mode. The secondary unit is a 2 MP sensor which also features depth sensing.

The front-facing camera is an 8 MP sensor which comes along with features like Face Wake, AI beautification and AR stickers.

It further features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and OTG support in the connectivity department. The options or unlocking the device include facial recognition but there is no support for a fingerprint sensor.

Running the device is the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system coupled with Vivo’s custom FunTouch interface. A big 4,030 mAh battery powers the Vivo Y93.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

Honor smartwatch

Huawei's Honor to launch a smartwatch alongside the Magic 2 on 31 October

Oct 21, 2018

Apple-Qualcomm

Apple reported to be $7 billion behind in patent royalty payments by Qualcomm

Oct 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book 2 with always-on display, Snapdragon 850 for $999

Oct 19, 2018

Alexa

Qualcomm working on chips to expand Alexa support on more Bluetooth headphones

Oct 23, 2018

Snapdragon 675

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 announced, adds triple camera and gaming enhancements

Oct 23, 2018

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be the first smartphone featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Oct 23, 2018

science

Environment

Bitcoin mining is a significant contributor global warming, warn scientists

Nov 01, 2018

Forests and Wilderness

World's last reserves of vanishing wilderness confined to five countries: Study

Nov 01, 2018

SpaceX shakeup

Musk shakes up SpaceX in race to make satellite launch window: Sources

Nov 01, 2018

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018