In a rather silent launch, Vivo has refreshed its Y series in China with a new device called the Y93. The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,500, which is about Rs 16,000 for 4 GB of RAM along with 64 GB of internal storage. The device comes in two colour variants, Starry Night and Red.

The device sports a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a waterdrop or a teardrop notch that houses the selfie camera.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 439 chipset clocked at 1.95 GHz and in terms of graphics, it sports an Adreno 505 graphics processor. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage can be further expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, Vivo Y93 features a dual camera set up at the back, with a 13 MP primary sensor with phase-detection autofocus and AI-powered portrait mode. The secondary unit is a 2 MP sensor which also features depth sensing.

The front-facing camera is an 8 MP sensor which comes along with features like Face Wake, AI beautification and AR stickers.

It further features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and OTG support in the connectivity department. The options or unlocking the device include facial recognition but there is no support for a fingerprint sensor.

Running the device is the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system coupled with Vivo’s custom FunTouch interface. A big 4,030 mAh battery powers the Vivo Y93.