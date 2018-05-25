Before launching the X21 in India, Vivo has just launched another smartphone in China called the Vivo Z1. The phone is also the first smartphone to be a part of Vivo's Z-series lineup.

When it comes to looks, the Vivo Z1 looks almost identical to the X21, featuring a horizontal dual-camera setup on the back and a notch on the top of the display. Launched in a single variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the Z1 has been priced at CNY 1798 (approximately Rs 19,000). The phone will be available in three colour — Porcelain Glaze Black, Hyun Screen Red and Sapphire Blue.

Inside it gets the same chipset that powers the X21, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and an Adreno 512 GPU. It also comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of optics, the Z1 features a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP sensor. The camera also gets an LED flash. On the front, the phone features a 12 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Z1 also features a 3,260 mAh battery unit to keep things chugging along and runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 which is Vivo's skinned UI built on top of Android Oreo 8.1. Pre-orders for the phone have already begun in China, while sales are expected to begin on 4 June.