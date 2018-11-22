Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Y95 sporting a Snapdragon 439 SoC expected to launch in India on 25 November

Vivo Y95 will have a dual-camera setup at the back with one 13MP sensor and another 2MP sensor.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 22, 2018 16:31 PM IST

Chinese handset maker Vivo is all set to launch its Y95 smartphone in India on 25 November.

It would be the first smartphone in India to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset and would cost around Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS on 22 November.

Vivo Y95. Image: Vivo

Vivo Y95. Image: Vivo

The device with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage will come with "Halo FullView" display and run Android 8 Oreo operating system (OS).

The Y95 will have a dual-camera setup at the back with one 13 MP sensor and another 2 MP sensor with LED flash and phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

The device is likely to house a 20 MP selfie camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

