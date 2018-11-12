Last week Vivo refreshed its Y series in China with a new device called the Y93 priced at CNY 1,500 (about Rs 16,000) for 4 GB of RAM along with 64 GB of internal storage. A recent leak reveals that the company is now going to launch a new device in the series called the Y95.

The publication Android Pure released hands-on images and photographs of the retail box. The device is apparently going to be more expensive than the Y93.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.2-inch 'Halo FullView Display' along with a small waterdrop notch. It comes with an HD Plus resolution with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The processor in the phone is going to be the same as that of Vivo Y93. Vivo Y95 will be powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset, and will probably be clocked at 1.95 GHz. In terms of graphics, it sports an Adreno 505 graphics processor.

In terms of storage, the device is expected to come with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera, there is a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. The front-facing camera is a 20 MP unit.

Running the Vivo Y95 is expected to be Android 8.1 Oreo operating system coupled with Vivo’s custom FunTouch interface. A big 4,030 mAh battery will power the Vivo Y95.