Two new handsets from Chinese smartphone brand Vivo have surfaced online, thanks to Chinese certification website TENAA and in part, also the Vivo China website. While the Vivo Y75s is a refreshed version of the Y75, the Y83 is a brand new device that features a notch at the top of its FullView display.

The Vivo Y75s was announced back in December 2017 and it seems that the Vivo has prepared another model with better specifications as a v2.0 of the same.

The handset looks similar to the older Vivo V7 but comes with better hardware in the camera department.

As per the device’s TENAA listing, the Vivo Y75s packs in a 18:9 aspect ratio FullView HD+ (1440x720 pixels) display that measures 5.99-inches diagonally and comes with a 2.5D curved edge glass screen for protection. Inside, sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 that is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256 GB via a microSD card slot.

On the rear, exists a 13 MP primary camera with LED flash, while the front facing camera gets a 16 MP sensor which is also accompanied by an LED flash.

The Y75s is powered by a 3,225 mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat with the Vivo Funtouch OS to keep things refreshed.

Next up is the Vivo Y83, with a 6.22-inch FullView 19:9 display sporting a resolution of 1520x720 pixels, which also means it comes with a notch at the top. The display like the Y75s is also covered with a 2.5D curved edge glass.

The TENAA listing claims that Vivo has added a SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz paired with 2 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable.

There’s a 13 MP camera with LED flash on the back and an 8 MP camera with a front-facing flash on the front.

The device is powered by 3,180 mAh battery and the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The Vivo Y75s looks very similar, both in terms of design and specifications, to the Vivo V7 launched in India last year. However, the model launched in India packed in a better 24 MP selfie camera and Vivo pitched the device as a mid-range smartphone, priced in the sub Rs 20,000 segment.