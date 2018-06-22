Friday, June 22, 2018 Back to
Vivo Y81 with 6.22-inch display, 4 GB RAM, 13 MP rear camera launched in Vietnam

Vivo Y81 has a 13 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP front camera, both with f/2.2 aperture.

Vivo’s smartphone Y81 has been officially launched in Vietnam for VND 4,990,000 which translates to about Rs 14,990 approximately.

The Vivo Y81 will be available in Vietnam on the FTPShopAccording to the official website, the users get a warranty of up to 12 months and are provided with an option of free national delivery in 60 minutes.

Vivo Y81. Image: Vivo FPTShop

Vivo Y81. Image: Vivo FPTShop

Coming to the specification, the smartphone has a 6.22 inch HD plus display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. It comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The storage is expandable using a microSD card up to 256 GB.

The Vivo Y81 has a 13 MP rear camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and an LED flash. The front facing camera comes with a 5 MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. It also features ‘AI Face Beauty technology’ for enhancing images.

The smartphone has a slim body of 7.77 mm thickness and comes with a 3D curved edge. The device is powered by a 3260 mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo 8.0.

Recently, the Vivo Y83 was launched on 1 June in India. It also comes with a 6.2-inch display with 19:9 ratio, 4 GB RAM and a 13 MP camera. The device was priced at Rs 14,900.

