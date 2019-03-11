tech2 News Staff

The Vivo X27 has been teased by the company in a bunch of trailer videos, and the design surely will be one of the talking points of the smartphone.

Per the teaser videos, the Vivo X27 will take after the design that we've seen on the Vivo V15 Pro. However, what's interesting is the pink gradient finish colour option that the teaser video reveals. We have seen blue and red colour variants by the company before, but the pink colour option will be an interesting addition to its portfolio.

The teaser also shows the same vertically placed camera setup, and I think we also noticed a three-sensor setup at the back. That protruding black strip around the camera sensor on the V15 Pro, however, seems to be missing.

Other than the design, the teaser videos do not reveal much. But from what we know so far, the Vivo X27 will sport a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED panel with an under-display fingerprint reader similar to the one on the V15 Pro. The smartphone is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset along with 8 GB of RAM. The device will apparently be fuelled by a 3,920 mAh battery.

Additionally, the Vivo X27 will likely sport a 16 MP pop-up camera for selfies, and a setup comprising 48 MP, 5 MP and 13 MP cameras at the back.

The Vivo X27 is scheduled to launch on 19 March in the China market.

