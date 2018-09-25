Vivo has its order of launches slightly messed up. Weeks after it launched the Vivo V11 Pro in India, the company is now set to bring the Vivo V9 Pro in the market. While Vivo hasn’t stepped ahead and officially announced this launch, a Vivo V9 Pro teaser has been listed on the Amazon India website, which reveals that the device will be launched tomorrow, 26 September, at 12.00 pm, and will be sold exclusively on the e-commerce platform.

The listing on Amazon is also letting users register to be notified when the smartphone goes on sale. In case you are interested, you can head to the listing on Amazon India and hit the ‘Notify Me’ button, you will be asked to feed in your name and email address for the same.

The listing also teases a bunch of features on the Vivo V9 Pro. Per Amazon India, the Vivo V9 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch Fullview Display 2.0. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor and which will be accompanied with 6 GB of RAM.

Besides that, from what the previous rumours have suggested, the Vivo V9 Pro will sport a dual-camera setup on the back and 64 GB of internal storage. There are also rumours of a large battery on the device.

As for pricing, a report by IANS last week suggested that the Vivo V9 Pro will be priced under Rs 20,000 in the Indian market. Which means, the smartphone will stand against the likes of Motorola One Power, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Pocophone F1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Asus ZenFone Max Pro.