tech2 News Staff 29 October, 2018 11:37 IST

Vivo V9 Pro 4 GB RAM model to launch in India on 1 November at Rs 15,990

V9 Pro will be launched at Rs 17,990 but will retail at Rs 15,990 during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale.

Vivo on 26 September launched the V9 Pro in India at a price of Rs 19,990, which was sold at Rs 17,990 as part of a special launch offer during Amazon India’s 'Great India Festival.' The phone was launched only in one storage variant, with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage. Vivo is reportedly launching a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant in India on 1 November.

The launch price of the variant will be Rs 17,990, however, the device is rolling out when Flipkart's 'Big Diwali Sale' kicks off and will be offered with a Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 15,990 during the sale days.

Vivo V9 Pro. Image: Vivo

Vivo V9 Pro. Image: Vivo

The Vivo V9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor and the storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back, with one 13 MP sensor and one 2 MP sensor for measuring depth. On the front, the V9 Pro sports a 16 MP sensor.

The rear camera offers features such as Ultra HD, DOC, professional, slow, time-lapse photography, camera filter, live, bokeh, HDR, face beauty, panorama, palm capture, gender detection, flash and AR Stickers.

In terms of display, the V9 Pro features 6.3-inch Full HD+ ‘FullView’ display, with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3.

Running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo overplayed with Vivo’s custom Funtouch 4.0 OS.

