The much-awaited Vivo V23 series smartphones are set to be launched in India at 12 noon today, 5 January. The colour-changing smartphones will be launched through an interactive first-of its kind virtual event, which will be live streamed on YouTube.

According to India Today, the smartphone giant will launch the Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G models today. The features of the two models have been listed on various e-retailer websites.

Here's the link to watch the Vivo V23 launch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgBO8GvxSU8

The VivoV23 is the country’s first smartphone with colour changing back panels, made from Flourite AG glass, according to the phone’s micro website.

The Vivo V23 boasts a 90Hz refresh rate with a 6.44-inch display. The V23 Pro also has a 90Hz display with a 6.56-inch AMOLED FHD screen.

The smartphones are rumoured to have Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12. While the V23 Pro 5G will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery and a Dimensity 1200 chipset, the V23 5G model will have a MediaTek Deminsity 920 chipset and 4,200mAh battery.

Both phones support 44W fast charging, as per the leaked specifications.

The smartphones also include a triple rear camera setup and 50-megapixel dual selfie cameras. The rear camera setup of the Vivo V23 Pro 5G includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, according to NDTV. The phone also come with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Both phones will be available in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colours.

The Vivo V23 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB version and Rs 35,990 for the 12GB +256GB model, according to figures listed earlier on the Vijay Sales website.

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G may cost Rs 41,990 for the 8GB + 128 GB model and Rs 45,990 for the 12GB+256GB model.

As per news reports, actors Rohit Saraf and Sanjana Sanghi will be participating in the V23 launch. A 25-minute film on the smartphone’s YouTube channel will detail all its innovative features, according to a statement by the company.

