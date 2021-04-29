Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Vivo V21 5G is scheduled to launch in India today. Vivo is hosting a launch event at 12 pm IST to unveil the flagship phone in India. The launch event will be streamed LIVE on Vivo's official social media channels. Vivo claims that the V21 5G is the first smartphone to come with a 44 MP OIS camera for selfies.

Vivo V21 5G: What to expect

A microsite for Vivo V21 5G has been live for a while now which reveals a bunch of specifications of the smartphone. We already know that the Vivo V21 5G will come in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options. Vivo V21 will support both SA and NSA 5G connectivity.

Reports also suggest that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and will run on Android 11-based Vivo's custom UI. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back.