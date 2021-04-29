12:51 (IST)
The Vivo V21 comes in two configurations:
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 29,990
8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 32,990
Pre-booking for the smartphone starts today (29 April) and it will be available for purchase starting 6 May.
tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2021 12:52:13 IST
Vivo V21 5G has been confirmed to come in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options.
12:51 (IST)
12:48 (IST)
Recapping the Vivo V21 features and specifications
12:47 (IST)
The Vivo V21's display supports 90 Hz refresh rate It also supports HD content on Netflix.
12:46 (IST)
Vivo V21 offers extended RAM technology Extended or virtual RAM is essentially a block of space in your phone's storage allocated by the OS to pretend to be RAM when you physical RAM runs short for actively running programs.
12:43 (IST)
Vivo V21 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC It supports UFS 2.2 storage and comes with 5G connectivity.
12:39 (IST)
Arctic White colour variant of Vivo V21
12:39 (IST)
The Dusk Blue colour variant of Vivo V21
12:37 (IST)
The Vivo V21 Sunset Dazzle colour option
12:27 (IST)
The Vivo V21 also comes with the popular Double Exposure camera feature
12:26 (IST)
Vivo V21 features a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back
12:21 (IST)
The Vivo V21 offers both OIS and EIS for selfie videos
12:21 (IST)
The Vivo V21 uses to splotlights along with bezel on the front
12:20 (IST)
The Vivo V21 uses a water drop notch The selfie camera uses an f/2.0 aperture
12:18 (IST)
Vivo V21 comes with a 44 MP Night OIS selfie camera
11:50 (IST)
Vivo V21 5G expected specifications Reports suggest that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and will run on Android 11-based Vivo's custom UI. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back.
11:38 (IST)
Besides touting it as the first phone to feature a 44 MO OIS selfie camera, Vivo also claims that the V21 is the slimmest smartphone in the Indian market
11:29 (IST)
Vivo V21 5G India launch The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. Stay tuned to the liveblog for the pricing and other details announced today.
Vivo V21 5G is scheduled to launch in India today. Vivo is hosting a launch event at 12 pm IST to unveil the flagship phone in India. The launch event will be streamed LIVE on Vivo's official social media channels. Vivo claims that the V21 5G is the first smartphone to come with a 44 MP OIS camera for selfies.
A microsite for Vivo V21 5G has been live for a while now which reveals a bunch of specifications of the smartphone. We already know that the Vivo V21 5G will come in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options. Vivo V21 will support both SA and NSA 5G connectivity.
Reports also suggest that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and will run on Android 11-based Vivo's custom UI. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back.
