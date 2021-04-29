Thursday, April 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo V21 5G to launch in India today at 12 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Vivo V21 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and run on Android 11-based Vivo's custom UI.


tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2021 11:09:51 IST

Vivo is scheduled to launch it flagship V-series smartphone – Vivo V21 5G – in India today. Vivo has been teasing the launch of the smartphone for a while now, and in the many teasers, the company has already confirmed that the Vivo V21 5G will sport a 44 MP OIS front camera. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm IST. Vivo will be streaming the event live on its official Youtube channel.

The webcast video is embedded below:

Vivo V21 5G: What to expect

A microsite for Vivo V21 5G has been live for a while now which reveals a bunch of specifications of the smartphone. We already know that the Vivo V21 5G will come in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options. Vivo V21 will support both SA and NSA 5G connectivity.

Reports also suggest that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and will run on Android 11-based Vivo's custom UI. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021