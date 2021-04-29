tech2 News Staff

Vivo is scheduled to launch it flagship V-series smartphone – Vivo V21 5G – in India today. Vivo has been teasing the launch of the smartphone for a while now, and in the many teasers, the company has already confirmed that the Vivo V21 5G will sport a 44 MP OIS front camera. The launch event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm IST. Vivo will be streaming the event live on its official Youtube channel.

Vivo V21 5G: What to expect

A microsite for Vivo V21 5G has been live for a while now which reveals a bunch of specifications of the smartphone. We already know that the Vivo V21 5G will come in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options. Vivo V21 will support both SA and NSA 5G connectivity.

Reports also suggest that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and will run on Android 11-based Vivo's custom UI. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back.