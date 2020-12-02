Wednesday, December 02, 2020Back to
Vivo V20 Pro 5G with 44 MP dual front cameras launched in India at Rs 29,990

The smartphoen is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2020 14:40:45 IST

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has finally debuted in India. The smartphone's highlights include its 44 MP dual front camera setup, 33W FashCharge support and a 64 MP triple rear camera setup. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G had already debuted in Thailand in September. The Vivo V20 Pro is the third smartphone under the Vivo V20 series that already includes Vivo V20 (First impressions) and Vivo V20SE. The new smartphone comes in just one storage variant and will compete against OnePlus Nord (Review) and Moto G 5G.

Vivo V20 Pro. Image: Sheldon Pinto/Tech2

Vivo V20 Pro pricing, availability

Vivo V20 Pro comes in just one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 29,990. It comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour variants. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Vivo's e-store, other e-commerce platforms and offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, Jio exclusive stores, Sangeetha, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, Big C, and LOT.

As for sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

Vivo V20 Pro. Image: Sheldon Pinto/Tech2

Vivo V20 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup. Image: Sheldon Pinto/Tech2

For photography, the smartphone sports a dual front camera setup placed inside a notch. The front camera setup includes a 44 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP mono lens.

Vivo V20 Pro is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that will support 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

