Monday, November 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola G 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery, punch-hole display launched at Rs 20,999

The smartphone offers up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB.


tech2 News StaffNov 30, 2020 14:21:49 IST

After a long trail of teasers, Motorola G 5G has finally debuted in India today. The 5G-enabled smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and a punch-hole display. The smartphone will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart. Motorola G 5G comes in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey colour variants. Prior to India, the smartphone had already debuted in Europe earlier this month.

Motorola G 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery, punch-hole display launched at Rs 20,999

Moto G 5G

Motorola G 5G pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in just one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 20,999.

It will be available for purchase on 7 December at 12 pm on Flipkart. As for the sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Motorola G 5G specifications

Motorola G 5G will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is expected to run on Android 10 and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone will offer up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB. It will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photography, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that will house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, Moto G 5G is likely to come with a 16 MP front camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020
PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Obesity Day

PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Nov 29, 2020
Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Lunar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch the fourth and final 'chandra grahan' today

Lunar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch the fourth and final 'chandra grahan' today

Nov 26, 2020