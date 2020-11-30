tech2 News Staff

After a long trail of teasers, Motorola G 5G has finally debuted in India today. The 5G-enabled smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and a punch-hole display. The smartphone will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart. Motorola G 5G comes in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey colour variants. Prior to India, the smartphone had already debuted in Europe earlier this month.

Motorola G 5G pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in just one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 20,999.

It will be available for purchase on 7 December at 12 pm on Flipkart. As for the sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

The ultimate #motog5G is here! Unleash a power-packed performance with the blazing-fast Snapdragon™ 750G processor and be a step ahead with the most affordable 5G smartphone. Sale starts on 7th Dec, 12 PM on @Flipkart! https://t.co/xy7e4EG7Oc pic.twitter.com/i4d8wW2We6 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 30, 2020

Motorola G 5G specifications

Motorola G 5G will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is expected to run on Android 10 and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone will offer up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB. It will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photography, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that will house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, Moto G 5G is likely to come with a 16 MP front camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging.