tech2 News Staff

Vivo V19 debuted in India in May at a starting price of Rs 27,990 and now it has received a price drop of Rs 4,000 in India. The smartphone comes in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant is now priced at Rs 24,990, down by Rs 3,000 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is now priced at Rs 27,990, down from Rs 31,990. The new price is now reflecting on Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo's e-store.

Vivo V19 comes in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour variants.

Vivo V19 specifications

The phone sports dual punch-hole cameras for selfies. The cameras are placed on the right of the display. The front panel has a 32 MP main selfie camera and an ultra-wide 8 MP shooter positioned horizontally.

On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup positioned on the top left. The camera panel includes a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP super-wide-angle shooter, a 2 MP Bokeh camera, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Coming to the display, Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner along with face unlock.

The phone is equipped with low brightness anti-flicker technology that keeps eyes protected in the dark.

It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB ROM and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 chipset.