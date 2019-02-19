Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Back to
Vivo V15, V15 Pro to launch on 20 February: Here's how you can watch the event live

Vivo seems to be super-excited about its 32 MP pop-up selfie camera and a notchless display.

tech2 News Staff Feb 19, 2019 16:44:35 IST

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro on 20 February in India. Vivo has put up a number of teasers revealing a few of the specifications of the phone.

The event is being held in New Delhi and is going to be live streamed on Vivo's YouTube page.

Vivo V15 series teased on Flipkart.

There is also a page dedicated to the Vivo's upcoming V15 phones, but there is no live stream link on it yet.

The company might even put out tweets on its Twitter handle.

Through its teasers, the company seems to be super-excited about its 32 MP pop-up selfie camera and a notchless display.

The phone is also set to come with a triple camera set up on the rear which as per previous rumours might come with a 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera configuration.

Also as mentioned via leaks, the phone will likely feature in two colour variants — Gradient Blue and Gradient Red.

You can check out the complete list of leaks and rumours on Vivo V15 Pro and V15 here.

