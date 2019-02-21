tech2 News Staff

While we're all looking forward to seeing the likes of Samsung, LG and others bring their best to MWC 2019, Vivo just launched a new smartphone today which is reminiscent of the pop-up selfie camera sporting Vivo NEX.

The Vivo V15 Pro is the Chinese smartphone company's successor to the V11 Pro launched last year. Priced at Rs 28,990, Vivo does appear to be asking quite a lot in terms of money, but that's because the V15 Pro does quite a number of things right.

Apart from bringing the pop-up camera back from the grave, Vivo's also thrown in a triple rear-camera setup at the back of the V15 Pro. The phone also happens to be the first smartphone in the world to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset.

However, the competition is definitely stiff and we're here to see just that in an out and out specifications comparison.

Smartphone Vivo V15 Pro POCO F1 OnePlus 6T Nokia 8.1 Display Size (inch) 6.39 6.18 6.4 6.18 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2316 1080 x 2246 1080 x 2240 1080 x 2280 Pixel Density (PPI) 400 403 402 408 Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD AMOLED IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 157.3 x 74.7 x 8.2 155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8 155.7 x 75.4 x 8.2 154.8 x 75.8 x 8 Weight (g) 185 182 177 180 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes (hybrid) SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver 4x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver GPU Adreno 612 Adreno 630 Adreno 630 Adreno 616 RAM 6 GB 6,8 GB 6, 8 GB 4 GB Ruggedness — — Splashproof — On-Board Memory 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB No Yes, up to 400 GB Sensors Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Infrared face recognition, fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Face unlock, In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.8, 8 MP and

5 MP, f/2.4 12 MP, f/1.9 16 MP f/1.7; 20 MP (16 MP effective) f/1.7 12 MP, f/1.8 and 13 MP Optical Image Stabilization No No Yes Yes Camera Array Triple-camera Dual-Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection Phase detection autofocus Dual-pixel phase detection Secondary Camera 32 MP pop-up camera 5 MP, f/2.0 16 MP f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps Flash LED Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie arriving soon) Android Oreo 8.1 Android 9.0 Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE NFC Yes No Yes Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, in-display Yes, Rear button Yes, In-display Yes, Rear button 3.5mm jack Yes Yes No Yes Radio No Yes, FM Radio No No USB Type microUSB 2.0 Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB 2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 3700 4,000 3,700 3,500 Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Yes Colors Topaz Blue, Coral Red Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition with Kevlar Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Thunder Purple Blue, Silver, Steel, Copper, Iron, Steel Prices in India Rs 28,990 Rs 19,999 Rs 37,999 Rs 26,660

Conclusion

The Vivo V15 Pro brings with it a ton of features that you would expect a Nex successor to pack. However, the only apparent weak point on the V15 Pro is Vivo's choice of sticking with a Snapdragon 675 chipset. While it may be perfect for daily use, it will struggle to compete with the gaming potential of the likes of the POCO F1.

Do head to our in-depth review of the Vivo V15 Pro to find out more.