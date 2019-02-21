tech2 News Staff Feb 20, 2019 23:38:09 IST
While we're all looking forward to seeing the likes of Samsung, LG and others bring their best to MWC 2019, Vivo just launched a new smartphone today which is reminiscent of the pop-up selfie camera sporting Vivo NEX.
The Vivo V15 Pro is the Chinese smartphone company's successor to the V11 Pro launched last year. Priced at Rs 28,990, Vivo does appear to be asking quite a lot in terms of money, but that's because the V15 Pro does quite a number of things right.
Apart from bringing the pop-up camera back from the grave, Vivo's also thrown in a triple rear-camera setup at the back of the V15 Pro. The phone also happens to be the first smartphone in the world to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset.
However, the competition is definitely stiff and we're here to see just that in an out and out specifications comparison.
|Smartphone
|Vivo V15 Pro
|POCO F1
|OnePlus 6T
|Nokia 8.1
|Display Size (inch)
|6.39
|6.18
|6.4
|6.18
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2316
|1080 x 2246
|1080 x 2240
|1080 x 2280
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|400
|403
|402
|408
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|157.3 x 74.7 x 8.2
|155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8
|155.7 x 75.4 x 8.2
|154.8 x 75.8 x 8
|Weight (g)
|185
|182
|177
|180
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes (hybrid)
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver
|4x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
|4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
|2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 616
|RAM
|6 GB
|6,8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|—
|Splashproof
|—
|On-Board Memory
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|No
|Yes, up to 400 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Infrared face recognition, fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Face unlock, In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8, 8 MP and
5 MP, f/2.4
|12 MP, f/1.9
|16 MP f/1.7; 20 MP (16 MP effective) f/1.7
|12 MP, f/1.8 and 13 MP
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Triple-camera
|Dual-Camera
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection
|Phase detection autofocus
|Dual-pixel phase detection
|Secondary Camera
|32 MP pop-up camera
|5 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP f/2.0
|20 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|1080p@30fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Flash
|LED
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 8.1 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie arriving soon)
|Android Oreo 8.1
|Android 9.0 Pie
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|NFC
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, Rear button
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|Yes, FM Radio
|No
|No
|USB Type
|microUSB 2.0
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|USB Standard
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB v2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|3700
|4,000
|3,700
|3,500
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Colors
|Topaz Blue, Coral Red
|Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition with Kevlar
|Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Thunder Purple
|Blue, Silver, Steel, Copper, Iron, Steel
|Prices in India
|Rs 28,990
|Rs 19,999
|Rs 37,999
|Rs 26,660
Conclusion
The Vivo V15 Pro brings with it a ton of features that you would expect a Nex successor to pack. However, the only apparent weak point on the V15 Pro is Vivo's choice of sticking with a Snapdragon 675 chipset. While it may be perfect for daily use, it will struggle to compete with the gaming potential of the likes of the POCO F1.
Do head to our in-depth review of the Vivo V15 Pro to find out more.
Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.