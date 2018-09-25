Week’s after the launch of Vivo V11 Pro in India, the company teased the launch of Vivo V9 Pro for 26 September on Amazon India. And now, the Vivo has quietly launched its V11 smartphone in India as well.

As per the announcement, the Vivo V11 will go on its first sale on Flipkart, Vivo India e-stores, and on all its offline channels starting 27 September at midnight. The smartphone is priced at Rs 22,990, and comes in two colour variants — Starry Night Black and Nebula Purple.

Vivo V11 launch offers

Vivo has announced a bunch of launch offers for the V11. If you purchase the Vivo V11 using your HDFC debit or credit card, you will be able to avail a flat Rs 2,000 cashback. A Rs 2,000 cashback coupon is also eligible for customers who buy the Vivo V11 using Paytm Mall QR code in offline stores. There is also a five percent benefit with Capital First.

On top of the cashbacks and benefits, you can also get an additional Rs 2,000 off, if you exchange an old smartphone against a new Vivo V11.

Further, Flipkart is also offering a buyback guarantee on the Vivo V11, if you wish to purchase a new phone via the e-commerce platform 6-8 months after you buy the Vivo phone. Do note, you would need to pay extra Rs 199 to be eligible for the offer.

There is also a free one time screen replacement being offered, if you happen to damage the device's screen within six months of its purchase. You can also avail a bunch of no cost EMI plans, that start at Rs 1,533.

In addition to that, Reliance Jio is offering some benefits worth Rs 4,050 on the purchase of Vivo V11. To be eligible for the offer, you need to ensure that the Jio SIM is the first ever that you place in your Vivo V11 device. And to activate the offer, you need to do a pre-paid recharge of Rs 198.

Vodafone and Idea are also offering liquid and physical damage protection plan for users who hop on their network with Rs 499 or above post-paid plan. Additionally, the network providers are also offering some data benefits, wherein prepaid customers can get 820 GB data on recharge of Rs 198, and postpaid customers can avail 600 GB data offer on Rs 399 or above plan.

Vivo V11 specifications and features

Moving to the specifications and features of the smartphone, the Vivo V11 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Halo FullView LCD Display, with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, accompanied with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor, and a 5 MP f/2.4 sensor. Up front, will be an AI-powered 25 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3,315 mAh battery, and comes with dual-engine fast charging option. On the software front, the device is shipped with Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.