Vivo V11 Pro will be up for its first sale at midnight 12 September, that is 00.00 am tonight. The smartphone is priced at Rs 25,990 and its sale will take place on Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Vivo.com and the company’s offline stores.

However, before the stroke of midnight, you can still place a pre-order for the smartphone, which can get you a bunch of discounts and benefits.

If you pre-book a Vivo V11 Pro and use an HDFC debit or credit card for payment, you can get a flat Rs 2,000 instant cashback. The same applies to EMI transactions via HDFC. There is also a flat Rs 2,000 cashback if purchased from PayTM Mall.

Additionally, you can also get an up to Rs 2,000 off if you exchange an old device against the Vivo V11 Pro at the time of purchase. The discount you get, however, will be determined by Amazon India, depending on the device you exchange, its condition and other factors.

Further, Vivo has also partnered Reliance Jio for instant benefits worth Rs 4,050. Also, pre-booking makes you eligible for a free, one-time screen replacement.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo V11 Pro features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It features a 'waterdrop notch,' which gives the phone a screen-to-body ratio of about 85.2 percent. Beneath the display sits an under-the-display fingerprint reader as seen on the Vivo NEX and the Vivo X21 UD.

Under the hood, the Vivo V11 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, it sports an AI-powered dual camera system at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. Up front is a 25 MP selfie camera with AI features and a face unlock feature.

Fuelling the Vivo V11 Pro is a 3,400 mAh battery with the company’s dual-engine fast charging support. For connectivity, it includes dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.