tech2 News Staff 06 September, 2018 13:19 IST
Vivo V11 Pro launched at Rs 25,990 will be available for sale from 12 September.
Today the Vivo V11 Pro is slated to launch at 12 noon at an event held in Mumbai. Though a number of details about the phone are already out, however, we are yet to see the successor of the Vivo V9 in its full glory.
Recent tweets from Twitter have confirmed that the Vivo V11 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset which Vivo claims can be useful for gamers. Other confirmed features include facial unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor like the Vivo Nex.
Ditching the narrow unibrow-like notch, Vivo V11 Pro will go for the Essential PH-1-like a small circular notch on the FullViewTM display with a front facing camera fit inside it.
Other rumoured leaks include a 6.41-inch Full HD OLED display with a tiny circular notch with a 25 MP ‘AI enabled lens’ sitting inside it. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup at 12 MP + 5 MP.
It is expected to pack a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage along with 256 GB of expandable memory using a microSD card.
The phone is expected to pack a 3, 400 mAh battery. According to a tweet on Vivo’s official handle, the phone will come equipped with Dual Engine Fast Charging, Vivo's own fast charging technology.
13:09 (IST)
Okay, that's it for now. Thanks for joining us. Stay tuned for our first impressions of Vivo V11 Pro.
13:03 (IST)
Round-up of the specs!
The @Vivo_India #VivoV11Pro is official. Here's are all the key specs!
13:02 (IST)
Sale day!
The Vivo V11 Pro will go on sale from 12 September on Amazon and Vivo.com.
13:01 (IST)
Vivo V11 Pro price
Priced at Rs 25,990
13:00 (IST)
Vivo V11 Pro
Kent Cheng, CEO of Vivo with Aamir Khan to unveil the phone today.
12:57 (IST)
Vivo V11 Pro camera comments
Aamir Khan says that phone is great for non-professional photographers like him as well.
12:55 (IST)
Fan-person moment!
Aamir Khan goes gaga over Amitabh Bachan. Whom would you go gaga over and would like to capture that moment with the Vivo V11 Pro?
12:53 (IST)
Feature!
Aamir Khan says that his most-liked feature is the in-display fingerprint sensor. What's your favourite feature?
12:51 (IST)
Brand Ambassador of Vivo
Aamir Khan is here!!!!!! Who is excited? You can guess our excitement by the exclamation marks.
12:50 (IST)
Comes in two colour variants
Bezzling Gold and Starry Night. Aren't the names fancy? :)
12:47 (IST)
Screen size kinda blowing our minds!
The #VivoV11Pro will come with a Halo FullView Display and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.28 percent.
12:45 (IST)
Battery Pack.
3,400 mAh battery with dual-engine fast charging. Now let's see whether it lives up to its claim.
12:43 (IST)
Hardware Blocks
Comes with Spectra 140 ISP, Hexagon 660 DSP, X12 Modem, Ultra HD voice, VoLTE support. For the first time comes with AI engine. Also, comes with Quick Charging.
12:37 (IST)
Chipset with AI engine
The #VivoV11Pro comes with the @Qualcomm #Snapdragon660 chipset.
12:36 (IST)
For all the gamers!
The #VivoV11Pro comes with Game Mode 4.0
12:35 (IST)
Storage
Comes with 6 GB + 64 GB variant.
12:34 (IST)
Camera
12 MP + 5 MP dual pixel technology on the rear. Has 25 MP of AI selfie camera. Has AI scene recognition mode and portrait framing. Accompanied by AI face shaping. Comes with AI backlight HDR and selfie lighting mode. Can unlock the phone even in low light as it comes with infrared face access.
12:29 (IST)
Fingerprint sensor
4th Generation of in-display fingerprint technology. 50% more accurate than Vivo Nex. Unlock your apps as well through the fingerprint sensor.
12:26 (IST)
Display
Smaller notch, much smaller bezels with the screen size of 6.4-inches, aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and with a screen to body ratio 91.28%. Also, has an super AMOLED display. Will be available in Starry Night colour.
Paigham Danish, Product Manager of @Vivo_India has taken stage to explain about the #VivoV11Pro.
12:23 (IST)
Vivo V 11 Pro
Includes the in-display fingerprint scanning for the very first time.
In-display fingerprint sensor coming to the V-series. #VivoV11Pro
12:21 (IST)
Vivo V11 Pro production
The phone will be made in the Noida factory.
12:18 (IST)
Vivo's aim
To serve its customers, its employees, business partners and shareholders.
12:15 (IST)
Vivo market share
V9 gave 62% market share. The market size had 150% growth after the launch of Vivo V9.
. @Vivo_India has been the number 2 brand in terms of market share in India for the past two years. #VivoV11Pro
12:13 (IST)
Vivo V11 Pro launch begins
The stage is set for the launch Vivo V11 Pro. Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy takes the stage.
12:09 (IST)
Vivo V11 Pro to see some significant changes from Vivo V9
While the launch is yet to begin, the Vivo V11 Pro is expected to be significantly different from the V9.
It will adopt Vivo Nex' in-display fingerprint sensor, and a small dot-like notch. The phone is expected to continue with facial unlock as Vivo V9.
12:06 (IST)
Vivo is yet to begin the launch
We are waiting for the launch to begin and hope that it will begin anytime soon.
12:01 (IST)
Expected features from Vivo V11 Pro.
The Vivo V11 is expected to be a mid-range phone. It may sport a 6.41-inch OLED display and come with a tiny notch on top with a 25 MP front camera with 'AI enabled' lens.
11:58 (IST)
Stay tuned for live updates about the launch of Vivo V11 Pro.
We are about to begin with the #VivoV11Pro launch. Stay tuned.
11:57 (IST)
Few minutes before the launch begins
The Vivo V11 was previously launched in Thailand and it has finally arrived in the Indian subcontinent.
11:53 (IST)
We are here at the launch of Vivo V11 Pro
We are at the @Vivo_India #VivoV11Pro launch.
11:22 (IST)
Vivo V11 Pro to sport a in-display fingerprint scanner
If you see the posters and promotions around the Vivo's latest offering, the phone is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. The expected mid-range offering will adopt Vivo Nex' in-display feature and will most likely not sport a rear fingerprint sensor.
It is expected to come with a facial recognition feature.
11:15 (IST)
Vivo V11 Pro may sport a small circular notch
It is expected that Vivo V11 Pro will not sport a narrow unibrow like the iPhone X, but will come with drop-like/circular/dot-like notch.
Speaking of notches, it is slowly becoming a trend to opt-out of the unibrow notch, and go for a drop-like one. This was first followed by Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo R17 Pro, and now we have the Vivo V11 Pro.
Essential PH-1 and phones from Sharp had these small notches.
11:08 (IST)
Vivo V11 Pro to succeed the Vivo V9
The yet to be launched Vivo V11 Pro will succeed the Vivo V9.
We may see the Vivo's upcoming offering to sport a dot-like notch on the display as it departs from the iPhone X-like notch.
11:04 (IST)
Welcome to Tech2's liveblog for the launch of Vivo V11 Pro
Today Vivo India would be launching the Vivo V11 Pro at 12 noon at an event in Mumbai.
