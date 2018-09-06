Today the Vivo V11 Pro is slated to launch at 12 noon at an event held in Mumbai. Though a number of details about the phone are already out, however, we are yet to see the successor of the Vivo V9 in its full glory.

Recent tweets from Twitter have confirmed that the Vivo V11 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset which Vivo claims can be useful for gamers. Other confirmed features include facial unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor like the Vivo Nex.

Ditching the narrow unibrow-like notch, Vivo V11 Pro will go for the Essential PH-1-like a small circular notch on the FullViewTM display with a front facing camera fit inside it.

Other rumoured leaks include a 6.41-inch Full HD OLED display with a tiny circular notch with a 25 MP ‘AI enabled lens’ sitting inside it. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup at 12 MP + 5 MP.

It is expected to pack a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage along with 256 GB of expandable memory using a microSD card.

The phone is expected to pack a 3, 400 mAh battery. According to a tweet on Vivo’s official handle, the phone will come equipped with Dual Engine Fast Charging, Vivo's own fast charging technology.

