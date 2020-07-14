FP Trending

Vivo TWS Neo true wireless earphones are soon set to be launched in India. The announcement of the unveiling of the true wireless stereo (TWS) was made by Vivo India on Twitter.

Vivo said that the wearable will sport 14.2mm moving coil that has been designed to allow users to make the most out of its flagship DeepX Stereo Sound effects.

"Welcome to the world of music with unmatched clarity that takes you on an immersive journey. You can never get enough with the DeepX Stereo Sound effects with 14.2mm moving coil that is designed to impress. #ComingSoon," the tweet read.

#vivoTWSNeo.

Welcome to the world of music with unmatched clarity that takes you on an immersive journey. You can never get enough with the DeepX Stereo Sound effects with 14.2mm moving coil that is designed to impress. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/D7MMDPoqOu — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 13, 2020



Vivo has, however, not revealed the exact date of the launch of the TWS Neo earphone but it can be expected to hit the Indian market alongside the Vivo X50 series smartphones.

The company will be launching Vivo X50 series in India on 16 July at 12 noon. The series is expected to include all the three models - Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+.

Vivo has already launched its TWS Neo earphones in China last month at CNY 499 (approximately Rs. 5,378).

According to a report by Gizbot, the Vivo TWS Neo earbuds are offered in Interstellar Blue and Moon White colour variants.

The Vivo headset is similar to the Apple AirPods. As per the report, Vivo TWS Neo earbuds comes with 14.2mm dynamic drivers. Each earbuds measure 33.95 × 18.6 × 16.5mm and a weight of 4.7 grams.

The device offers 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has Bluetooth 5.2 support and AAC high-definition audio technologies.