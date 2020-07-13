FP Trending

Vivo will be launching its flagship X50 series in India on 16 July at 12 noon. The announcement was made by Vivo India on its Twitter handle.

"3 days to go for #vivoX50Series. It's #PhotographyRedefined. Get ready to Xplore brighter & clearer world through the lens of a revolutionary smartphone," Vivo India tweeted.

3 days to go for #vivoX50Series.

It's #PhotographyRedefined. Get ready to Xplore brighter & clearer world through the lens of a revolutionary smartphone. pic.twitter.com/Pjxahkhlgi — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 13, 2020

The launch date comes after the company late last month tweeted a clip and said it would soon be unveiling Vivo X50 series in India.

Photography has a new definition! Get ready to raise the bar, push the boundary of what a smartphone can do for you. Stay tuned to Xperience #PhotographyRedefined with the ingenious #vivoX50Series. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/xrpEUpus9A — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 30, 2020

The Vivo X50 series was launched in China on 1 June. After the launch, CEO of Vivo India Jerome Chen on Facebook said that it will soon be coming to India.



The Vivo X50 series is likely to come in a similar price range as the one launched in China.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X50 series will sell on the e-commerce portal Flipkart and Amazon in India. All the three models - Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ will launch simultaneously.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ comes with a 50 MP camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3” sensor. It also has a periscope lens with up to 60x Hybrid Zoom, a 13 MP portrait camera.

The regular Vivo X50 Pro is available with a 48 MP Sony IMX598 camera that has a unique gimbal-style stabilisation.

The Vivo X50 is a big, thin smartphone with 5G connectivity, AMOLED, and an affordable price tag.

The starting price of Vivo X50 in China is $490, the Vivo X50 Pro is sold at $600m and the Vivo X50 Pro+ is priced at $700.