Monday, July 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo X50 series with a punch hole display to launch in India on 16 July

Vivo X50 Pro might feature a 48 MP Sony IMX598 camera that has a unique gimbal-style stabilisation.


FP TrendingJul 13, 2020 17:26:11 IST

Vivo will be launching its flagship X50 series in India on 16 July at 12 noon. The announcement was made by Vivo India on its Twitter handle.

"3 days to go for #vivoX50Series. It's #PhotographyRedefined. Get ready to Xplore brighter & clearer world through the lens of a revolutionary smartphone," Vivo India tweeted.

Vivo X50 series with a punch hole display to launch in India on 16 July

Vivo X50 series. Image: Jerome Chen/Facebook

The launch date comes after the company late last month tweeted a clip and said it would soon be unveiling Vivo X50 series in India.

The Vivo X50 series was launched in China on 1 June. After the launch, CEO of Vivo India Jerome Chen on Facebook said that it will soon be coming to India.


The Vivo X50 series is likely to come in a similar price range as the one launched in China.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X50 series will sell on the e-commerce portal Flipkart and Amazon in India. All the three models - Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ will launch simultaneously.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ comes with a 50 MP camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3” sensor. It also has a periscope lens with up to 60x Hybrid Zoom, a 13 MP portrait camera.

The regular Vivo X50 Pro is available with a 48 MP Sony IMX598 camera that has a unique gimbal-style stabilisation.

The Vivo X50 is a big, thin smartphone with 5G connectivity, AMOLED, and an affordable price tag.

The starting price of Vivo X50 in China is $490, the Vivo X50 Pro is sold at $600m and the Vivo X50 Pro+ is priced at $700.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

BCCI unlikely to sever ties with IPL title sponsors VIVO if 'exit clause' favours Chinese mobile phone company, says report

Jul 01, 2020
BCCI unlikely to sever ties with IPL title sponsors VIVO if 'exit clause' favours Chinese mobile phone company, says report
IPL: 'Country comes first', Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia supports boycott of Chinese sponsorship in league

SportsTracker

IPL: 'Country comes first', Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia supports boycott of Chinese sponsorship in league

Jun 30, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020