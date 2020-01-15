tech2 News Staff

Vivo has slashed prices of two of its smartphones — Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x. Vivo launched the Z1 Pro (Review) back in July this year at a starting price of Rs 14,990. Whereas, Vivo Z1X was launched in September last year at a starting price of Rs 16,990 for 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant.

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x revised prices

Vivo Z1 Pro is selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, down by Rs 2,000. The variant with 6 GB RAM will cost you Rs 13,990, down by Rs 3,000. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is selling at a price of Rs 15,990, down from Rs 17,990.

Vivo Z1X was launched in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at Rs 16,990 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 18,990. after the price cut, the base variant is selling at Rs 14,99o and the other variant will cost you Rs 16,99o. Both are down by Rs 2,000.

You can buy these smartphones at the revised prices on Flipkart and the company website.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 4 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.



One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS. The phone also has gaming enhancement features such as Game Cube and eSports mode which will optimise your gaming experience on the phone.

Vivo Z1x specs The Vivo Z1x (first impressions) features a 6.38-inch super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and runs on Android 9 Pie based on the latest version of FunTouch OS. The smartphone houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 22 W FlashCharge and comes with USB type C support. On the camera front, Vivo Z1x sports a triple rear camera that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor alongwith an 8 MP super wide-angle camera and 2 MP depth camera. There is a 32 MP camera for the selfies on the front.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.