tech2 News Staff

Vivo S1 Pro was recently launched in China and the Philippines, and the next launch is scheduled for the Indian market. The company has officially announced that it will launch the smartphone on 4 January in India.

A teaser on Amazon also reveals that unlike the China variant, the smartphone will come with a 48 MP diamond-shaped camera module at the back. Vivo S1 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup that will include a wide-angle lens and macro lens as well. On the front, the teaser reveals, it will come with a 32 MP camera. The smartphone will come in red and blue colour variants as teased on the Amazon website.

What's in the shape? Sass. Style. Uniqueness.

Get ready to #StyleLikeAPro with #vivoS1Pro launching on 4th Jan. pic.twitter.com/k8kgVH37ub — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 28, 2019



A report by 91 Mobiles revealed that the smartphone might come in a 8 GB RAM variant and it is likely to cost Rs 19,990.

Happiest when you get a diamond for an accessory! #StyeLikeAPro with the 48MP diamond-shaped Rear Camera on #vivoS1Pro. Launching on 4th January! pic.twitter.com/UeegystDy4 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 30, 2019

Vivo S1 Pro China variant specifications

The Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and comes equipped with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and one also gets the option to expand storage up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

The highlight of the Vivo S1 Pro, however, is its camera system. Starting with the front, there is a 32 MP selfie shooter and it features a pop-up selfie mechanism that Vivo claims to lift up in just 0.68 seconds. Vivo also claims that the pop-up selfie camera can withstand strong pulling and twisting.

On the back, the Vivo S1 Pro features a triple camera setup, much like the Vivo S1 launched earlier this year. This comprises of a 48 MP f/1.78 primary sensor, an 8 MP f/2.2 secondary sensor, followed by a 5 MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

There's also a dedicated button for Vivo's Jovi personal assistant on the left side of the S1 Pro.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed up by a 3,700 mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual SIM with dual standby, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a microUSB port2.0.

