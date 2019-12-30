Monday, December 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo S1 Pro teased on Amazon, scheduled to arrive in India on 4 January 2020

Vivo S1 Pro is expected to be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset.


tech2 News StaffDec 30, 2019 12:43:08 IST

Vivo S1 Pro was recently launched in China and the Philippines, and the next launch is scheduled for the Indian market. The company has officially announced that it will launch the smartphone on 4 January in India.

A teaser on Amazon also reveals that unlike the China variant, the smartphone will come with a 48 MP diamond-shaped camera module at the back. Vivo S1 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup that will include a wide-angle lens and macro lens as well. On the front, the teaser reveals, it will come with a 32 MP camera. The smartphone will come in red and blue colour variants as teased on the Amazon website.

Vivo S1 Pro teased on Amazon, scheduled to arrive in India on 4 January 2020

Vivo S1 Pro China variant. Image: Vivo


A report by 91 Mobiles revealed that the smartphone might come in a 8 GB RAM variant and it is likely to cost Rs 19,990.

Vivo S1 Pro China variant specifications

The Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and comes equipped with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and one also gets the option to expand storage up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

The highlight of the Vivo S1 Pro, however, is its camera system. Starting with the front, there is a 32 MP selfie shooter and it features a pop-up selfie mechanism that Vivo claims to lift up in just 0.68 seconds. Vivo also claims that the pop-up selfie camera can withstand strong pulling and twisting.

On the back, the Vivo S1 Pro features a triple camera setup, much like the Vivo S1 launched earlier this year. This comprises of a 48 MP f/1.78 primary sensor, an 8 MP f/2.2 secondary sensor, followed by a 5 MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

There's also a dedicated button for Vivo's Jovi personal assistant on the left side of the S1 Pro.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed up by a 3,700 mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual SIM with dual standby, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a microUSB port2.0.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro mayy come in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, likely to be priced at Rs 19,990

Dec 27, 2019
Vivo S1 Pro mayy come in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, likely to be priced at Rs 19,990
Vivo S1 Pro likely to debut in India in mid-January 2020 for under Rs 20,000

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro likely to debut in India in mid-January 2020 for under Rs 20,000

Dec 24, 2019

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019