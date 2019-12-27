tech2 News StaffDec 27, 2019 13:07:07 IST
It was recently revealed that Vivo might launch its Vivo S1 Pro in India in mid-January 2020. The smartphone has already debuted in China in May this year. One major design change that the Indian variant is expected to have is in the camera module. It's likely to have a diamond-shaped camera module instead of a vertical setup featured in the Chinese variant.
As per a new report by 91Mobiles, Vivo S1 Pro might come in an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant and is likely to be priced at Rs 19,990. The report shared a video as well that suggests the smartphone will come with a diamond-shaped module. It is expected to have a quad camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor and a 32 MP front camera.
In terms of colour, the video suggests that the smartphone might come in blue and black colour variants.
Vivo S1 Pro China variant specifications
The Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and comes equipped with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and one also gets the option to expand storage up to 256 GB via a microSD card.
