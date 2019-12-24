Tuesday, December 24, 2019Back to
Vivo S1 Pro likely to debut in India in mid-January 2020 for under Rs 20,000

Vivo S1 Pro is expected to sport a diamond-shaped triple-rear camera setup – just like we saw in Vivo S5.


tech2 News StaffDec 24, 2019 13:29:48 IST

Vivo S1 Pro debuted in China back in May this year. Now, rumour has it that the smartphone might launch in India in mid-January next year. As per the China specifications, the highlight of this smartphone is its triple camera setup at the back and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo S1 Pro is likely to launch in mid-January 2020 in India. Another report claims that the smartphone might sport a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ hole-punch display. The report further reveals that the Vivo S1 Pro is expected to sport a diamond-shaped rear camera setup – just like we saw in the Vivo S5.

Although, the Chinese variant of Vivo S1 Pro does not come with a diamond-shaped camera module.

Vivo S1 Pro. Image: Vivo

In terms of pricing, the report reveals that the Vivo S1 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000. It might pack 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and is likely to come in blue, white, and purple options.

In China, two configurations — 6 GB + 256 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB — started at a price of CNY 2,698 (approximately Rs 27,782).

Vivo S1 Pro China variant specifications

The Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and comes equipped with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and one also gets the option to expand storage up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

Vivo S5. Image: Gizmochina

Vivo S5. Image: Gizmochina

The highlight of the Vivo S1 Pro, however, is its camera system. Starting with the front, there is a 32 MP selfie shooter and it features a pop-up selfie mechanism that Vivo claims to lift up in just 0.68 seconds. Vivo also claims that the pop-up selfie camera can withstand strong pulling and twisting.

On the back, the Vivo S1 Pro features a triple camera setup, much like the Vivo S1 launched earlier this year. This comprises of a 48 MP f/1.78 primary sensor, an 8 MP f/2.2 secondary sensor, followed by a 5 MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

There's also a dedicated button for Vivo's Jovi personal assistant on the left side of the S1 Pro.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed up by a 3,700 mAh battery. Connectivity options include Dual SIM with dual standby, WiFi, VoLTE, GPS, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a MicroUSB port2.0.

