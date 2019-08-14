tech2 News Staff

Vivo S1 was launched in India earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 17,990. It is the first smartphone of the company's S series phones to be launched in India. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. Vivo S1 comes in two colour options — Skyline Blue and Diamond Black. It comes in 4 GB of RAM + 128 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants.

Vivo S1 Price and sale offers

The Vivo S1 (4 GB RAM + 128 storage) is now available on sale on Amazon, Flipkart, and the company website. The prices of the variants are as follows:

Vivo S1 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 17,990

Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 18,990

Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 19,990

It is available in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

Talking about the sale offers, on the company website, buyers will get 7.5 percent cashback if the payment is made via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs 10,000 to users. Besides, one can also purchase the handset via offline stores, including Reliance Digital, Big C, Croma, Vijay Sales and more.

Amazon is also giving an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs 9,100 off on the smartphone.



Vivo S1 specifications and features

The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB. It also comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. All the phones come with expandable storage up to 256 GB.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system that has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.